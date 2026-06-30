Remarkable Showering, Made Simple. Roca's latest innovation redefines the art of bathing with intelligent design, precise control, and curated aesthetics.

NEW DELHI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roca, the global leader in bathroom solutions, announces the Indian launch of Touch-T, its most intuitive thermostatic shower system to date. Conceived around the philosophy of minimalist elegance, Touch-T strips away the complexity of conventional shower controls to deliver an exceptional bathing experience where a single touch is all it takes.

Simplicity as a Design Principle

Roca Introduces Touch-T: A New Benchmark in Thermostatic Shower Systems Roca Introduces Touch-T: A New Benchmark in Thermostatic Shower Systems

Touch-T is built on a singular conviction: that the shower should be a place of effortless comfort, not navigated controls. The system eliminates unnecessary ornamentation and combined controls, making shower operation entirely intuitive. From the moment a user steps in, every element from the ergonomic Mega Button to the dual-control knobs has been designed to feel natural in the hand and clear to the eye.

The Mega Button is the system's defining gesture. Ergonomically shaped to fit the fingertip precisely, it activates powerful water flow with a single press. Separate knobs for temperature and water volume sit alongside it, enabling precise, independent control without the guesswork of traditional combined fittings.

A System Engineered for Precision and Safety

At the heart of Touch-T lies a dual-valve system that sets a new standard for thermostatic performance. The thermostatic valve responds instantly to maintain the user's chosen temperature, eliminating the risk of sudden hot or cold fluctuations. Paired with a flow-control valve offering 180° of precise water volume regulation, the system delivers a consistently smooth, uninterrupted shower.

A standout safety feature is the 38°C Safety Lock, which keeps the temperature fixed at a safe default of 38°C, preventing accidental scalding. This makes Touch-T especially well-suited for households with children or elderly family members, bringing peace of mind alongside premium performance.

The control panel itself is constructed with high-hardness, corrosion-resistant materials that withstand concrete erosion over time, ensuring long-term structural integrity. The integrated hand shower holder minimises hard-to-clean areas and keeps the shower space organised, a detail that speaks to Roca's understanding of daily bathroom life.

Experiences Tailored to Every Mood

Touch-T's water outlet components are engineered to deliver rich, dense flows across a carefully considered range of spray modes, each designed to serve a distinct sensory purpose.

The Touch-T Hand Shower Set features ultra-fine nozzles under 0.5mm, capable of maintaining stable, dense water flow even in low-pressure conditions. Three functions are available at a single tap: Mist Spray, a soft diffused mist that relaxes tense muscles; Intense Filar Spray, a dense, invigorating jet pattern; and Wide Coverage Filar, a natural, gentle water curtain that soothes the skin.

The Touch-T Shower Head Set is available in two configurations, a 1-way 2-function and a 2-way 2-function model, both featuring ultra-fine nozzles and low-pressure compatibility. Spray options include Rain Spray for full-coverage immersion, Shampoo Jet for targeted, water-efficient cleansing, and Restorative Pulse Spray, a rhythmic pulsating flow that awakens the muscles.

Completing the system, the Touch-T Shoulder Shower integrates seamlessly into the wall in minimalist form, functioning as both a bathtub filler and a waterfall-style shoulder shower. Its wide-diameter water channel design also creates additional shelf space, a quiet act of practical elegance.

A Palette of Refined Finishes

Touch-T is available in four curated colour finishes: Matt White + Chrome, Matt Black, Brushed Copper, and Brushed Brass, each striking the right balance between refined aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship.

The system's flush-to-wall, built-in design ensures that its presence in the bathroom is architecturally considered. Touch-T does not merely sit in a space; it becomes part of it.

Configurations for Every Space

Touch-T installs flexibly, adapting to varied spatial layouts with a 3-way and a 4-way panel, enabling configurations from a balanced triple-flow setup to a fully immersive four-outlet luxury experience. The quick-install concealed box and detachable panel make installation and maintenance straightforward for professionals and homeowners alike.

About Roca

Founded in Barcelona in 1917, Roca is a family-owned company dedicated to the design, manufacturing, and distribution of complete bathroom solutions for architecture, construction, and interior design. Combining over a century of tradition and craftsmanship with a passion for innovation, Roca is today present in 170 countries, operating 79 factories across five continents with more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Sustainability sits at the core of every Roca decision. The company has achieved a 54% decrease in water consumption, a 53% reduction in Scope 1+2 CO2 emissions, and 78% of waste valorised, all between 2018 and 2024, in pursuit of its net-zero ambition by 2045. Roca's commitment extends beyond product performance to ensuring access to water and sanitation for communities that need it most.

In India, Roca continues to set the standard for premium bathroom experiences, bringing world-class design and engineering to homes, hotels, and commercial spaces across the country.

For more information, visit www.roca.in

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