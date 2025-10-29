ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL PRESENTERS AND PERFORMERS FOR 2025 INDUCTION CEREMONY

More Stars Join the Celebration of Music's Highest Honor, Streaming Live on Disney+ Saturday, Nov. 8

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation unveils additional music icons and cultural trailblazers joining the lineup of presenters and performers set to honor this year's Inductees at the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Fans can be part of this historic night by purchasing tickets now at AXS.com and tuning in as the Induction Ceremony streams live coast to coast on Disney+ at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. A primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, and be available the next day on Hulu.

The newly announced special guests include:

Avril Lavigne

Bryan Adams

Chappell Roan

Donald Glover

En Vogue

Feist

Gina Schock

Hurby Luv Bug Azor

Janelle Monáe

Jerry Cantrell

Jim Carrey

Joe Perry

The Killers

Lisa Coleman

Mick Fleetwood

Mike McCready

Nancy Wilson

Nathaniel Rateliff

Tedeschi Trucks Band

They join the previously announced lineup of presenters and performers which include Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

Ahead of the big night on November 8th, the celebration continues on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, which will feature a special "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night" episode on Tuesday, November 4, honoring the music and legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees past and present.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

For more information on the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, visit rockhall.com.

