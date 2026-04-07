Rocket 1.0 Solves What Vibe Coding Left Out: What to Build and What Comes After Launch

Rocket introduces Vibe Solutioning as the next evolution of Vibe Coding — bringing together strategic research, production-grade app building, and continuous competitive intelligence in one connected platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SURAT, India, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket, the AI-powered website and app building platform used by over 1.5 million people across 180 countries, today launched Rocket 1.0 – the world's first Vibe Solutioning platform. The launch addresses two problems vibe coding has not solved: knowing what is worth building before a team commits to it and knowing how the market is moving after they ship it.

Much of the current conversation around AI-led product development or "vibe coding" is restricted to code generation. Over the past two years, most tools have optimized for execution speed: how quickly code can be written and how fast prototypes can go live. What it has not done is tell teams whether the product is worth building or help them stay competitive once it is built. For most businesses, those two problems are still solved the old way — strategy sessions, consultant briefs, and competitive research that happens in separate tools, on separate timelines, with no connection to the build.

"The most expensive mistake in any business is not bad execution. It is good execution of the wrong thing," said Vishal Virani, Co-founder and CEO, Rocket. "Vibe coding made building faster than ever but assumed you already knew what to build. Most teams do not. Rocket 1.0 starts at the moment before the build — when the right question, answered honestly, changes everything that follows."

Three capabilities, one connected system

Rocket 1.0 is built around three capabilities that cover the full arc of how a business operates around a product: before the build, during it, and after launch.

Before the build: Solve

Solve takes any open business question — which market to enter, whether a product idea holds up, how to price against competitors — and returns a structured, evidence-backed recommendation with a clear path to action. The research that used to require weeks or months or an expensive external consultant most businesses could not afford now takes hours.

The build itself: Build

Build turns that decision into a production-ready product — web apps, mobile apps, internal dashboards, customer portals — without switching tools or re-explaining context. Teams can start from scratch or bring their existing website or codebase into Rocket. Either way, the thinking feeds directly into the product.

After launch: Intelligence

Intelligence monitors every platform a competitor operates on — website, social media, reviews and ratings, press coverage, job postings, and performance marketing — continuously and simultaneously. It does not surface data. It interprets it. A pricing change combined with a cluster of enterprise sales hires combined with new vertical case studies on an investor page is not three separate signals. It is one picture: a competitor making a strategic move visible to Rocket before the market makes the consequences felt.

Connecting all three is shared context. Every research output, decision, and build artefact lives in one place – so the output of Solve feeds Build, and Intelligence sharpens the next decision without teams starting over in a new tool.

"You would expect a Fortune 100 strategy team and a solo founder to have completely different problems. After speaking with both — and everyone in between across India, the US, and beyond — I found they do not. Every serious builder, at every scale, wants the same thing: to know they are building the right thing, and to know when the market shifts after they launch. Not in three or more separate tools. In one place, with everything connected. That is what Rocket 1.0 delivers."

- Deepak Dhanak, Co-founder and COO, Rocket, added.

As the AI market matures, the distinction is becoming clearer: tools that accelerate execution address only part of the problem. The larger shift is toward systems that connect judgement, execution and continuous learning. Rocket 1.0 is built for that shift, helping teams move from a business question to a recommendation, from recommendation to a product or workflow, and from launch to ongoing intelligence inside the same platform.

About Rocket

Rocket is the world's first Vibe Solutioning platform — where businesses research what to build, build it, and monitor what matters, all in one place, with shared context that compounds across every action. 1.5 million people across 180 countries have tried Rocket, from solo founders to enterprise teams. Rocket is seed-funded, headquartered in Surat, India with operations in Palo Alto and backed by Salesforce Ventures, Accel, and Together Fund.

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