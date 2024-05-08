Rockwell Automation Hosts Smart Manufacturing Chemical Summit in Vadodara

VADODARA, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, successfully concluded the Smart Manufacturing Chemical Summit 2024 in Vadodara, Gujarat. The event brought together industry experts, thought leaders and stakeholders to explore the latest innovations, trends and strategies shaping the future of chemical manufacturing.

The summit was attended by 200+ people from the chemical industry. The participants benefitted with valuable insights on the dynamic chemical manufacturing environment, highlighting the growing global demand for chemical products and the opportunities and challenges it presents for manufacturers. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in keynote sessions, live demonstrations and networking activities, allowing them to gain deeper insight into key industry trends and strategies.

Addressing the audience, Dr Ajay Ranka, chairman & managing director, Zydex Group, said: "Innovation and market relevance are important for achieving manufacturing excellence. To thrive and sustain growth, Indian chemical manufacturers must aspire to become global players and adopt smart manufacturing practices."

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said: "The Indian chemical sector significantly contributes to the economic growth of the country. Chemical manufacturing is evolving in a major way and Indian manufacturers have an opportunity to adapt to the fast-changing industry landscape. Safety and sustainability are crucial aspects in chemical industry, driven by emerging environmental regulations, climate policies, carbon accounting, and energy efficiency requirements for industries. With government of India's focus on decarbonization and net-zero emissions, chemical industry has a critical role to play in achieving these goals. At Rockwell Automation, we are committed to empowering this vibrant chemical manufacturing ecosystem in India to achieve growth and efficiency, sustainably."

The event was designed for a diverse audience from various branches of the chemical industry, including fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, construction chemicals and specialty chemicals.

The panel sessions organized provided a platform to deepen understanding of effective stakeholder value creation. In addition, participants uncovered useful insights aimed at promoting more effective business growth and taking advantage of emerging opportunities.

