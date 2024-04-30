Rockwell Automation Expanding Presence in India with New Manufacturing Facility

New location will support supply chain resilience in Asia Pacific

MILWAUKE, Wis., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. The 98,000-square-foot facility—with space for potential expansion—will help Rockwell build a more resilient, agile, and sustainable supply chain in the Asia Pacific region and around the globe.

India has the world's fifth-biggest and fastest-growing large economy. The country's economic policies will continue to have a significant impact on the global economy, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and innovation. Rockwell is investing in India by expanding its manufacturing presence and building a new factory in Chennai. The facility will be located in the same industrial park as Rockwell's CUBIC manufacturing facility to help maximize supply chain resilience and create additional career opportunities for employees.

"We selected this location because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region," said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director - India, Rockwell Automation. "We're excited about building our presence in India, optimizing our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market."

The facility in Chennai is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will employ about 230 workers by the end of the year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.