Rockwell Automation Partners with Mahindra University to Train Students in Sustainability Best Practices

The parties will co-develop a comprehensive 'Climate Solutions' course curriculum covering key sustainability concepts, methodologies, and practical applications

CHENNAI, India, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra University, one of the premier educational institutions in India, to train students in areas of sustainability best practices. The partnership will develop a collaborative framework to create, implement, and promote a comprehensive 'Climate Solutions' course. The goal is to equip students with skills and knowledge in sustainability best practices.

The collaboration between Rockwell Automation and Mahindra will cover development of a comprehensive curriculum, carefully crafted to include fundamental sustainability concepts, methodologies, and real-world applications. This will be complemented by the creation of dynamic learning materials, from traditional textbooks to cutting-edge online resources and engaging multimedia content.

Speaking about the joint initiative, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, said: "We are excited to join forces with Mahindra University in our shared commitment to advancing sustainability education. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to give a new generation of leaders the knowledge and skills needed to address pressing environmental challenges. This collaboration underlines our commitment to promoting positive change and innovation in the field of sustainability."

Anirban Ghosh, Head – Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University, said: "It is imperative that the future workforce keeps sustainability at the helm of everything they do. Our partnership with Rockwell Automation reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainability education and is an important step towards equipping the next generation of leaders with the expertise and technical skills to address some of the greatest challenges facing our planet."

In addition, the partnership will establish a climate solutions laboratory that will offer students invaluable hands-on experience with advanced technologies. Outside of academia, joint research efforts will delve into pressing sustainability issues, fostering innovation and effective solutions.

Integral to this collaboration will be the integration of real-world case studies and industry insights into teaching, ensuring relevance and applicability. Finally, the potential for co-hosting workshops, conferences and events on sustainability topics promises to enrich the educational experience and nurture a generation of future sustainability leaders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-in.html

About Mahindra University

Mahindra University is a multidisciplinary institution in India committed to nurturing future leaders. Its curriculum combines academic rigour with industry relevance, focusing on engineering, business, and law. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, it offers industry internships, global immersion programs, and research opportunities, fostering holistic development and innovation.