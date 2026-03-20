Rogerio de Andrade Appointed Operations Director of TEADIT® India

GUJARAT, India, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEADIT® is pleased to announce the appointment of Rogerio de Andrade as Operations Director for TEADIT® India. With a wealth of experience in the industry, including over 10 years with TEADIT®, this announcement and relocation means he will be responsible for the India plant operations, including quality, production, planning, supply chain, and maintenance.

Rogerio de Andrade, Operations Director, TEADIT India.

Starting his career with TEADIT® in India, Andrade later moved to Brazil, overseeing TEADIT® operations and relocation of the plant. After commissioning this new facility, he has returned to India to continue supporting the company's growth in the region.

"I am excited for this new role, with a strong focus on operational excellence and reliability," said Andrade. "I look forward to supporting the local team, and what is next to come."

Andrade has over 25 years of experience in the industrial sector, including pulp & paper, refineries, petrochemicals, chemicals, steel, and mining. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Project Management.

Contact:

Sara Mathov

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2938316/Rogerio_de_Andrade_TEADIT_India.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791170/Teadit_Logo.jpg