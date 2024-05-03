ROLLER and Amusement Connect Announce Integration to Streamline Cashless Card Operations

New partnership enhances guest experiences and operational efficiency across attraction venues

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to improve the guest experience and streamline operations for attractions venues, ROLLER, a global leader in leisure and attractions technology, has joined forces with Amusement Connect, a recognized leader in cashless card operations. This strategic partnership delivers an integration that aims to streamline the arcade experience for operators and guests alike, providing a more efficient way for entertainment venues to operate.

Through this integration, ROLLER and Amusement Connect enable the sale, top-up, and balance checks of cashless cards directly from ROLLER's point-of-sale devices, simplifying the management of pay-to-play attractions. This move is expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve guest satisfaction by making sales smoother and more convenient. The integration also simplifies reporting by automatically recording every purchase of a cashless card, saving venue operators time and ensuring accurate tracking of purchases.

Both companies leverage cloud-based technology to ensure that venues can operate without the need for expensive servers, with the promise of continuous updates to keep the systems equipped with the latest features and improvements. This integration also introduces the option for guests to purchase game cards online through ROLLER's online checkout, a feature designed to make the check-in process more efficient and increase average transaction values.

"Amusement Connect and ROLLER have a shared commitment to helping attractions businesses deliver exceptional guest experiences. So, we're thrilled to partner with Amusement Connect on this integration – a trailblazing company known for great customer support and providing innovative tech. This isn't just about upgrading our technology—it's delivering on our promise to make every guest experience smoother and every operator's day a bit easier," explained Luke Finn, CEO and Founder of ROLLER.

"As we continue to innovate and collaborate with industry leaders like ROLLER, we're thrilled to see the tangible benefits our integration brings to our customers. Together, we're not just transforming transactions; we're elevating experiences and driving profitability with every interaction," commented Frank Licausi, Co-Owner of Amusement Connect.

This partnership between ROLLER and Amusement Connect represents a significant step towards more streamlined operations in the amusement industry. It offers a blend of efficiency and convenience aimed at improving the way entertainment venues operate and enhancing the overall guest experience. For more information on this integration and how it can benefit your venue, contact ROLLER or Amusement Connect directly.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for the modern attraction, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. Their all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, the Guest Experience Score®, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

About Amusement Connect

Founded by Frank Licausi and John Tarpley in 2017, our comprehensive game card system, accompanied by a variety of products, provides a complete overview on games and attractions in settings like bars, arcades, FEC's, and multi-location entertainment centers. As operators and industry experts, we bring innovation, value, and the best possible experiences to entertainment venues with our award-winning game card system. Bringing you more at amusementconnect.com.