Rolyte launches Enterprise SaaS platform - Making Small & medium size businesses agile & nimble with easy to use applications

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolyte launched its suite of SaaS based ERP, CRM & many line of business applications for Small & Medium Size Businesses in India and for USA market. Company focuses on ease of use & ease of deployment through its SaaS-based business applications. The entire suite of business applications is available without any costly deployment, integration and maintenance & support.

Riding on digital transformation, Rolyte platform focusses on closing technology gap for SMB through uberization model of enterprise software service, where key benefits for clients are:

Easy to use & deploy - A simple Netflix like model that is democratizing the way enterprise software functions and contribute for the growth of businesses.

Features of Rolyte Platform Simple and standardized business processes and low cost of transaction through SaaS based platform.

Automation of customer, sales, purchase, inventory etc. at nominal cost – one can built further analytics to drive revenue and margin growth through informed and data-driven decisions

SaaS based CRM solution to automate Sales and Marketing processes

Segment specific platform to manage entire business.

Rolyte Business Model is Cloud Subscription and it want to become preferred B2B SaaS platform for Global SMB & Mid-size business. As of now, value of global market of Enterprise Software is USD 243 billion with CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2030 (Source – STATISTA.com)

As a GTM Plan, company is developing business partners in India & USA. Its program focuses on recognizing, growing, and rewarding agencies and consultants that help grow the business with Rolyte.

To serve SMB Market well, company is segmenting the market based on size, verticals and geographies. Company is offering one month to two months free trial period for all applications.

Amit Singh, Founder & CEO of Rolyte says that: "We are moving towards $5 trillion economy by 2025, and SMB must play an important role to drive the growth by having simple and cost-effective business applications, so that they could keep their focus on innovation and growth. As the fourth industrial revolution knocks at the door, we urgently require a renewed focus on technology adoption and more agility among SMB industry."

About Rolyte

Rolyte.in is an early stage b2b SaaS software house with strong founding team of Technology background, a ready platform that helps businesses to automate their entire business functions. They aim to democratize b2b SaaS space to empower SMB businesses through uberization of enterprise software service globally.

Website – https://rolyte.in

