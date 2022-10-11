Royal Orchid Hotels Selects RateGain for Real Time Pricing Insights and Better Connectivity

NEW DELHI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global SaaS company for travel and hospitality, has today announced that it has been selected by Royal Orchid Hotels to drive profitability & better connectivity with bundled solution offering from RateGain.

As one of India's fastest growing hospitality chains with a wide footprint catering to leisure and business travelers, the Royal Orchid group is looking to capitalize on the excellent growth recovery with a strong upcoming festival season in India and inflow of foreign tourists.

Royal Orchid Hotels will be implementing RateGain's award-winning Rate Intelligence solutions bundled together with channel manager platform for reliable and improved connectivity to demand partners globally.

With a strong recovery in travel and the country reopening, short-term demand volatility continues to make it difficult for hotels to track market changes in real-time and identify opportunities to either maximize their margins during high-demand dates or manage the impact on bookings in case demand falls.

Also, with new Online Travel Agents (OTAs) emerging globally and demand increasing across digital channels, hotel chains cannot afford to miss out on new demand emerging in different geographies across the world.

To counter these challenges and maximize revenue & occupancy opportunity, Royal Orchid Hotels has selected a bundled offering from RateGain, whose technology would provide them with real-time competitive pricing intelligence and improved connectivity to a wide network of OTAs globally. By leveraging the growing inter-operability of RateGain's products, the Group was able to fulfil its requirements across Sales, Marketing & Distribution through a seamlessly integrated single platform.

RateGain's Real-time Rate Intelligence Solution will help the Group to optimize their pricing strategy in accordance with the current market trends and competitor rates. Through an easy-to-use platform, Optima users can track rates across multiple channels – Mobile, Meta, Member & Market (Geographic point of sale).

RateGain's Channel Manager with a comprehensive demand partner network will enable the group to deliver unique booking experiences to its guests along with boosting its visibility across continents.

Commenting on the partnership Prashant Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer, Regenta & Royal Orchid Hotels said: "As travel demand is returning strongly and with tourists flow expected to pick up, we are looking for innovative solutions to have a competitive edge to optimize our pricing and have better visibility across demand partners. In the current environment with many uncertainties looming, it was essential to have one partner who can provide us with a single platform for accurate real time intelligence and connectivity across global OTAs making it seamless and efficient for us to manage."

Commenting on the partnership, Bhanu Chopra, Founder & Chairman, RateGain, said, "We are delighted to deliver our bundled solution to Royal Orchid Hotels on a single platform providing them high-quality revenue insights and better connectivity to demand channels across the globe. Travel demand is recovering well and our combined capability to deliver actionable data along with better visibility, will help unlock revenue for the Group. It is a privilege to support Royal Orchid Group's hotel portfolio through the current recovery and beyond."

About Royal Orchid Hotels



Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is one of India's fastest-growing hospitality brands, managing a portfolio of over 75+ properties with 4,600 rooms across the country. Catering to leisure and business travelers, the group's hotels and resorts are present across metro cities, holiday destinations, pilgrimage sites, adventure sites and wildlife parks. Royal Orchid Hotels has traded on the Indian Stock Exchanges since 2006. For more information, please visit https://www.royalorchidhotels.com/

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention and wallet share expansion. RateGain is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions and price points for the travel and hospitality industry and is the largest Software as a Service ("SaaS") company in the hospitality and travel industry in India.

