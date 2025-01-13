Royal Ranthambore to present 'The Yoddha Race': A Groundbreaking Fitness Challenge to Crown India's Fittest

The Yoddha Race will air in five dynamic episodes on its YouTube channel, premiering on February 16th and continuing March 9th, March 16th, March 22nd, and April 6th, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Ranthambore, India's Finest brand from the house of Radico Khaitan, is thrilled to present The Yoddha Race, an extraordinary fitness and racing event designed to crown India's fittest man and woman. This groundbreaking collaboration is a bold step towards fostering health, fitness, and resilience, while inspiring individuals to push their physical and mental limits.

Set to captivate an audience of 25 million viewers, The Yoddha Race will air in five dynamic episodes on its YouTube channel, premiering on February 16th and continuing March 9th, March 16th, March 22nd, and April 6th, 2025. Through this platform, Royal Ranthambore seeks to celebrate strength, perseverance, and valour, aligning with its commitment to meaningful initiatives that empower communities.

"At Radico Khaitan, we recognise the profound impact sports and fitness can have on building stronger, healthier individuals. The Yoddha Race is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of resilience and determination that mirrors the brand story of Royal Ranthambore. As a business committed to empowering communities, we are proud to champion initiatives that inspire individuals to push their boundaries and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Supporting such events is not only an investment in sports but also in fostering a culture of unity and well-being across the nation," said Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan Limited.

India's youth, increasingly focused on health and experiential living, now have an opportunity to showcase their fitness prowess. The Yoddha Race bridges a critical gap in the Indian fitness landscape by combining the intensity of global challenges which a franchise of foreign races with local flavor and spirit.

The competition spans four regional qualifiers:

Delhi (North): January 12, 2025

Hyderabad (East): February 9, 2025

Bangalore (South): February 23, 2025

Mumbai (West): March 2, 2025

It concludes with a thrilling grand finale on March 23, 2025.

Participants will tackle a rigorous course featuring running and high-intensity exercises, including rowing, sled pushes and pulls, weighted lunges, box jumps, kettlebell carries, and ball throws. These challenges are crafted to test endurance, strength, and mental fortitude. With categories such as Men's Open, Women's Open, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, the event offers a total prize pool of INR 25 lakh.

Targeting a demographic of driven and health-conscious individuals, The Yoddha Race resonates with fitness enthusiasts who value premium training programs, nutrition, and a disciplined lifestyle. With 90% of participants being corporate professionals, the event reflects a unique convergence of ambition and athleticism.

Royal Ranthambore's partnership with The Yoddha Race underscores its dedication to nurturing the resilience of a tiger that hides deep within every individual. Renowned for its premium quality and innovative approach, the brand continues to champion transformative experiences that inspire unity, and excellence.

Radico Khaitan Limited at a Glance:

Radico Khaitan Limited ('Radico Khaitan' or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically.

The Company's brand portfolio includes Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies, Sangam World Malt Whisky, Spirit of Victory 1999 Pure Malt Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky, Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin, Morpheus and Morpheus Blue Brandy, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), Magic Moments Verve Vodka, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum and Lemon Dash Premium Flavored Rum, After Dark Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.

Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has distilleries situated in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 43 bottling units (5 owned, 29 contract and 9 royalty bottling units). It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.