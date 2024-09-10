Rummy Passion is the Title Sponsor for the Third Edition of Chandigarh Golf League

CHANDIGARH, India, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rummy Passion, India's Most Loved Rummy App, has announced its sponsorship of the third edition of the Chandigarh Golf League, to be hosted at the coveted Chandigarh Golf Course. Set against the lush backdrop of the City Beautiful, this premier event continues to grow in stature and popularity, showcasing top golfing talent in the region and promoting the sport's development.

Building on the success of its previous two iterations, the Rummy Passion Chandigarh Golf League 2024 promises to be the most exciting edition yet. The tournament sponsorship highlights the strategic skills shared by golf and rummy, further fortifying the synergy between the sponsor and the event.

The four-week extravaganza, kicks off on September 12th and will see as many as 21 teams and 378 in-house players compete in a league-cum-knockout format, with the grand finale on October 12th.

Amandeep Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Passion Gaming, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to sponsor the third edition of the Chandigarh Golf League. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to promoting strategic thinking and skill-based activities. Both rummy and golf require precision, strategy, and mental acuity, making this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to contributing to the growth of golf in the region and engaging with a community that values skill and strategy."

Chandigarh Golf Club, established in 1962, continues to serve as the premier golf venue for Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Known as the "nursery of Indian golf," the club has a rich history of nurturing top talent, including renowned golfer Jeev Milkha Singh. With its world-class course and exceptional facilities, Chandigarh Golf Club provides the perfect setting for this high-profile tournament.

The third edition of the Chandigarh Golf League is expected to draw significant attention from golf enthusiasts and sports fans across the region. By bringing together skilled players and providing a platform for competitive play, the event aims to further develop golfing talent and increase interest in the sport.

About Rummy Passion

Passion Gaming , one of the best online skill gaming companies in India, offers Online Cash Rummy games to over 10 Million Players through its flagship product, Rummy Passion .

Rummy Passion ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps that offers a safe and secure gaming experience. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 10 million players competing for real cash.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and necessary risk mitigation for players, making it a 100% trusted gaming platform. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from the EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and strictly complies with the framework set for the gaming industry.

Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across India along with exciting rewards on all deposits.