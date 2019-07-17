RummyCircle Signs Prosenjit Chatterjee as Brand Ambassador

The collaboration of Prosenjit and RummyCircle is designed to strengthen the brand's resonance as it aims to take rummy to a wider audience. The brand has done an exclusive video advertorial with the star, introducing rummy has a game of pure entertainment and thrill.

Prosenjit Chatterjee who has spent years on the wide screen and continues giving blockbusters in Bengali cinemas is also a big fan of the popular Indian card game rummy. He loves playing the game in his free time and rightly says, "Bengali people have always been fond of card games and rummy is one of the best entertaining card games of India. I am sure everyone will love this new experience of playing the card game online on rummycircle.com with players from all over India. It is really great fun."

The advertorial highlights the pure fun factor in rummy. With different and varied skills required to play this card game, Prosenjit puts emphasis on the fact to enjoy the game equally. The game strikes that magic balance in being simple to learn and exciting to play. The card game is quite popular in southern India and is now catching up with West Bengal as well.

As stated by Brand Head, Avik Das Kanungo, "Online rummy is all about entertainment, what we call #BharpurManoranjan. And who better than Mr. Prosenjit Chatterjee who has been the face of the Entertainment industry in West Bengal for over a decade. We are very excited to have such a talented person as our brand face and hopefully Bengalis will love playing online Rummy."

Prosenjit Chatterjee will begin appearing on behalf of RummyCircle across all media platforms beginning July 16, 2019.

To enjoy the best of online rummy, join RummyCircle and start playing rummy today. With the biggest of tournaments, events and cash prizes, this is the place for the best rummy experience.

About Play Games24x7

Launched in 2006, Play Games24x7 is an online desktop and mobile gaming platform that has leveraged technology to bring people an awesome experience by playing games that they have always loved and enjoyed. The very affable Indian card games, Teen Patti and Rummy that were restricted to the living room during the festivities, are now played every day at a competitive level in the limitless digital world. During the annual tournaments, winners have even walked away with sponsored trips abroad.

Backed by a strong technical support team, seamless payment gateways and, engaging user interface, Play Games24x7 launched RummyCircle on mobile and the desktop, and has seen millions of registrations, clearly indicating the role that technology has played in transforming the experience of playing card games. In the past, the company has also seen investment from Tiger Global Management, a leading hedge fund manager. Play Games24x7 launched Rummy on RummyCircle. My11Circle, the new fantasy cricket app is powered by RummyCircle. Further, Teen Patti, Rummy, Poker and Bet Cricket come under Ultimate Games banner and has recorded a cumulative forty million registrations and downloads for all the games put together.

For more information, visit: http://www.games24x7.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/768283/Play_Games_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948211/Prosenjit_Chatterjee_RummyCircle.jpg

SOURCE Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd.