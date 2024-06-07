Rummy.com launched the Rummy Pro League's World Cup edition

NEW DELHI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, has launched the World Cup edition of its flagship event, the Rummy Pro League. Boasting a staggering ₹20 crore guaranteed prize pool, the online tournament kicked off on 1st June 2024, and promises to be a thrilling highlight of the year. With lakhs of players joining the action, the tournament is scheduled to conclude with a nail-biting grand finale on 30th June.

The Rummy Pro League's World Cup edition combines the thrill of cricket with the strategic flair of rummy, offering numerous challenges and opportunities themed around the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, to test and refine one's skills. Players can participate in daily finales boasting prizes worth up to ₹25 lakhs, with weekly finales offering even more enticing rewards totaling up to ₹70 lakhs in guaranteed prizes. This competitive spirit matches the fast-paced action of T20 cricket, ensuring every day of the Rummy Pro League and Cricket World Cup is entertaining, satisfying, and equally rewarding. The ultimate grand finale on 30th June will feature top players competing to win from a staggering guaranteed prize pool of ₹1 crore.

Rummy.com continues to provide an unparalleled gaming experience as a premium rummy platform. It has built a vibrant community of skilled rummy players through exclusive rummy tournaments and series. The Rummy Pro League's World Cup edition further cements the platform's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and competition to its fast-growing user base.

About Rummy.com

Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, offers a secure and seamless gaming experience with classic rummy variants and impressive prizes. The platform is redefining gaming by employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation. Known for its diverse rummy offerings, user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock customer support, Rummy.com has earned the reputation of being India's fastest-growing online rummy platform.

Website Link: https://www.rummy.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307620/Rummy_com_Logo.jpg