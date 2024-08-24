Rummy.com Launches Festive Carnival: A Fusion of Festivity and Rummy

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a grand celebration of the festive season, Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, has launched its highly anticipated festive carnival, featuring a staggering ₹1.5 crore prize pool. The 6-day-long event, which commenced on 23rd August 2024, is set to captivate rummy players nationwide with its exciting offers, intense competition, and generous rewards.

Rummy.com, synonymous with a premium platform for skillful and strategic rummy gaming, continues to push the boundaries of online gaming. The festive carnival is a testament to the platform's dedication to offering most rewarding promotions to its user base of over 10 lakh players. These promotions are tailored to enhance players' gaming experience, fostering an environment of intense competition that will engage expert rummy players in the country at every turn.

A standout feature of the carnival is the leaderboard content, where top players will vie for supremacy, with the ultimate victor taking home a premium mobile phone, among other coveted prizes. This carnival is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of the vibrant and dynamic community that defines Rummy.com.

As the ultimate destination for rummy aficionados, Rummy.com is committed to delivering an unparalleled and most rewarding experience, blending the festive spirit with the exhilaration of competitive and responsible play.

About Rummy.com

Rummy.com, India's premium online rummy platform, offers a secure and seamless gaming experience with classic rummy variants and impressive prizes. The platform is redefining gaming by employing cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of innovation. Known for its diverse rummy offerings, user-friendly interface, and round-the-clock customer support, Rummy.com has earned the reputation of being India's fastest-growing online rummy platform.

Website Link: https://www.rummy.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307620/Rummy_com_Logo.jpg