Runtopia Sports Tracking App Launches Unmissable Referral Reward Program to Incentivize Sports Enthusiasts in India

Sports enthusiasts around the world have received a total of 230,000 US dollars in cash rewards to date by logging sports activities in exchange for Runtopia Sports Coin.

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runtopia, a sports tracking app with the highest reward system among sports performance tracking apps, announced the launch of a referral program for sports enthusiasts in India on August 5, calling on more people who love sports to share their healthy lifestyle with friends and family. By logging the duration of their sports activity, including walking steps, running time, and cycling distance, among other sports metrics, users new and old can receive the corresponding Sports Coin (SPC) value for their efforts. They also have the opportunity to be part of a community and to enjoy the fun of sports together by interacting and competing with sports enthusiasts who enjoy the same activities. Runtopia has consistently ranked high on the Indian sports app rankings, also ranking second in the Google Play Health List in July.

Runtopia SPC

The referral program aims to encourage a positive and healthy lifestyle and entice more people to experience the joy of exercise through social interaction and cash rewards. Through this referral program, each user will receive 20 SPCs after successfully inviting a friend. The reward will be doubled once 10 friends are invited, and the reward will continue to be doubled by multiples of 10 thereafter. For new Runtopia App users who receive an invitation code, the platform will also provide 20 SPCs, and all redeemed SPCs can be exchanged for annual and monthly memberships and cash rewards on the Runtopia App.

"Since launching our Runtopia referral reward program in August, our members have successfully redeemed a total of $US230,000 after earning SPCs by logging their sports activity tasks. Although we have dynamically adjusted the reward redemption amount in recent years, many loyal Indian users have been calling for the ability to earn cash rewards through the Runtopia App," said Aplomb, founder of Runtopia."

Runtopia App Highlights

Runtopia can record a variety of sports performances, including cycling, hiking, and running/jogging, among others, helping users evaluate and improve their sports abilities. It is a professional outdoor sports tracker that can set sports goals and personalized training plans and has more sport options than other major exercise-to-earn apps.

Runtopia amplifies the fun of sports and periodically updates online themed events around the world where users can collect medals.

The SPC exchange is diversified and is updated regularly, and new reward tasks that can increase the chances of earning SPCs are frequently added. As also an incentive app that converts user sports data into SPC virtual currency that can be directly exchanged for cash rewards, Runtopia is much more incentivized than competitors. Users can earn money for their exercise routines, and after completing various sports tasks, SPC virtual currency earned can then be directly exchanged for cash rewards directly lodged to users' personal accounts.

In addition to redeeming rewards, Runtopia is a professional sports app that primarily encourages more people to participate in a healthy lifestyle while providing membership redemption rewards. The app has five million users worldwide, a daily active rate of over 67%, and an average of 16 SPCs earned per user per day.

For more information about the referral program or the app, please visit https://www.runtopia.org/.

About Runtopia

Runtopia Group is a fitness and health mobile app development company comprised of experienced professionals who are passionately dedicated to obtaining, creating and spreading high-quality content on fitness and workouts. We believe that a healthy way of living is vital to human health and fitness, so we make it our goal and eternal mission to create exceptional fitness apps to help users develop healthy lifestyles and improve overall fitness.

