An 8-acre development with multiple towers to overlook a 5+ acre Central Park

Over 2,00,000 sq ft of lifestyle amenities, including a 60,000 sq ft clubhouse

MUMBAI, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runwal Enterprises has announced the launch of Runwal Meadows, a luxury residential project. The launch will mark the final residential phase of the 36-acre Runwal City Centre township in Kanjurmarg. The project is spread across approximately 8 acres and will feature multiple high-rise residential towers, many of them overlooking a 5-acre Central Park within the township.

Runwal Enterprises Launches Runwal Meadows, A New Luxury Project in Kanjurmarg

Located about 10 minutes from Powai, the development is close to Kanjurmarg and Bhandup railway stations and will benefit from connectivity to Metro Lines 4, 6 and 14. It also has access to JVLR, Eastern Express Highway and LBS Marg.

Runwal Meadows will offer spaciously designed 2, 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences with private decks and higher floors offering views of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Vihar Lake and surrounding mangroves.

The project will include over 2,00,000 sq ft of amenities, anchored by a 60,000 sq ft clubhouse, offering swimming pools, a temperature-controlled indoor pool, spa and sauna, yoga terrace, gym, badminton and squash court, pickleball and padel courts, multipurpose hall and a business centre. The development will also have landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, children's play areas, a café, temple, senior citizen lounge and a mini theatre.

Mr. Subodh Runwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Runwal Enterprises, said, "Runwal Meadows completes the vision we had for Runwal City Centre, being the final residential phase of this township. At Runwal Enterprises, we focus on building well-planned developments that offer a world-class lifestyle along with green open spaces, while being in prime city locations. Runwal Meadows at Kanjurmarg is a continuation of the same vision and thought process. I am certain the project will generate a robust demand."

Mrs. Lucy Roychoudhury, Executive Director, Runwal Enterprises, said, "At Runwal Meadows, our objective was to deliver a development that reflects the evolving aspirations of modern homebuyers. Its strategic location in Kanjurmarg, coupled with seamless connectivity, further strengthens its appeal. We believe Runwal Meadows will stand out as a well-rounded residential offering and will be a preferred choice for buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value."

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Balwinder Singh Reen, CSMO, Runwal Enterprises, said, "Runwal Meadows has already generated strong interest from homebuyers. Customers today are looking for developments that offer not just a home, but a complete living ecosystem — and this project delivers exactly that through its green environment, thoughtfully curated amenities and excellent connectivity. We are confident that the project will see sustained demand from both end-users and investors."

The Runwal City Centre township brings together residential developments, high-street retail, office spaces, a health clinic and large green open areas, creating a mixed-use community space of global standards in Kanjurmarg.

The project has been registered via MahaRERA:

Aster: PR1181012502789

Daisy: PR1181012502740

About Runwal Enterprises Limited

Originating from the four-decade-old Runwal Group, Runwal Enterprises Limited, established in 2016 and promoted by Subodh Runwal, is a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer with a strong presence across residential, commercial, retail, and educational segments. Ranked #2 in new residential launches and sales between January 2019 and September 2024 (JLL Report), the company has delivered 15 completed projects and is developing large-scale townships and luxury residences across Mumbai. With over 11 million sq. ft. of completed area and a pipeline of 25 ongoing and 32 upcoming projects, Runwal Enterprises continues to build on the legacy of the Runwal Group. Its portfolio spans affordable, mid-income, and luxury housing, including landmark developments like Runwal Gardens, Runwal My City, and Runwal Bliss, emphasizing quality, trust, and innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959144/Runwal_Meadows_Kanjurmarg.jpg