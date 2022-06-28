Rupa Publications India launches 'The 10 Gunas' book by Prof. PR Mukund

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rupa Publications India is delighted to announce the launch of 'The 10 Gunas' book by Prof. PR Mukund. This book, which is about values reborn, knowledge regained, and bliss reimagined, delves into multi-faceted success in life.

About the Book:

On a trip to India in 1993, Prof. Mukund met the renowned Vedic scholar Dr. Bannanje Govindacharya and there began his transformation journey. Until then, Prof. Mukund had believed that it was the shishya (disciple) who searches for a guru (teacher), but after meeting Dr. Govindacharya, he realized that the universe works the other way round—the guru finds the shishya. Just as a transformer in a mobile phone charger brings down the high voltage to a manageable level and charges a device, the guru funnels the infinite knowledge and energy present in the universe, matches it to the disciple's level of intake, and pours it into them. In this book, Prof. Mukund explains how the ten gunas—Knowledge, Passion, Attached-detachment, Awareness, Memory, Confidence, Conviction, Balance, Energy, and Strength— wholly transformed his life and how they can transform others' too. He has put countless individuals on the path of fulfilment by helping them connect with the knowledge and wisdom gained from not only this but also previous lifetimes.

Shri. Tejasvi Surya, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Shri. TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, and Smt. Shefali Vaidya, Author, Speaker, and Influencer were present at the book launch.

About the Author:

Prof. P.R. Mukund is an electronics engineer who has spent 36 years in academia and 6 years in the industry. He is a globally acclaimed expert in the field of analog and radio frequency integrated circuit design and has led many research projects for both the government and the semiconductor industry. He has published extensively in international journals and conferences worldwide.

Prof. Mukund is also a student and teacher of Vedic science and spirituality and guides hundreds of people in every aspect of life. In 2006, he started Tara Prakashana , a non-profit trust that has saved thousands of palm-leaf manuscripts using modern technology.

About Rupa Publications:

Rupa Publications is a leading, fast-growing Indian trade publisher, started in 1936. Having published the work of a range of authors like Chetan Bhagat, Ruskin Bond, Gulzar, Sunil Gavaskar, Shinie Antony, and many more, Rupa Publications continues to grow at a scorching pace. With a backlist of around 2000 titles and no plans on stopping there, there's a lot to look forward to from Rupa.

