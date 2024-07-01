Rushabh Gandhi Takes Charge as the MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life

MUMBAI, India , July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rushabh Gandhi takes charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), effective from July 01, 2024. Rushabh was previously the Deputy CEO of IndiaFirst Life.

Debadatta Chand, Chairperson – IndiaFirst Life and Managing Director & CEO – Bank of Baroda, while congratulating the new MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life, said, "Mr. Rushabh Gandhi is a seasoned leader who has demonstrated strategic acumen to deliver business excellence. With his deep knowledge of the industry and his keenness to put customers first, he has been an integral part of the company's growth journey. I am confident that Mr. Gandhi is well poised to steer IndiaFirst Life to the next level of growth and contribute to making "Insurance for All by 2047" a reality."

Rushabh Gandhi, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life said, "I am honoured to take on the role of MD & CEO of IndiaFirst Life, an organisation I've been associated with since 2015. IndiaFirst Life services customers across the country through its multi-distribution channel strategy, including Bancassurance, ably supported by cutting edge technology and a #CustomerFirst philosophy. I am confident that with the support of our shareholders, distributors, employees, customers, and the regulator, we will achieve our vision of being the most preferred insurer for every Indian."

Rushabh has close to three decades of experience in the BFSI industry and a proven track record of driving growth, innovation, and digital transformation across national and international markets. He succeeds Vishakha R.M., who has immensely contributed to the company's success over the last nine years and superannuated on June 30, 2024.

About IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd: Headquartered in Mumbai, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life), with a paid-up share capital of INR 754 crores, is one of the country's youngest life insurance companies. Its current shareholders include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, and Carmel Point Investments India Private Limited, which hold 65%, 09%, and 26% stakes in the company. Carmel Point Investments India Pvt Ltd. is incorporated by Carmel Point Investment Ltd, a body corporate incorporated under the laws of Mauritius and owned by private equity funds managed by Warburg Pincus LLC, New York, United States. The company's key differentiator is its simple, easy-to-understand products that are fairly-priced and efficiently serviced. For details, please visit https://www.indiafirstlife.com/

