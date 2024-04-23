RWE, HEOR, and Evidence Synthesis Practice at Axtria to Present at ISPOR 2024 Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, Inc., a global leader of award-winning cloud software and an integrated analytics solutions provider with deep experience in real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), will present at ISPOR 2024.

The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) will hold its ISPOR 2024 conference on May 5–8, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. The conference will unite industry and academic researchers, policymakers, regulators, payers, patient representatives, and other healthcare stakeholders to explore the latest issues in RWE and HEOR.

Axtria's David Hood, Senior Manager, RWE and HEOR, will present "Patients' Perspectives on Muscular Dystrophy: Insights from Social Media Listening." In addition, Coby Martin, Project Leader, HEOR and Evidence Synthesis, will present "Targeted Literature Review of the Use of Real-World Evidence from Single Real-World Data and Sources in Meta-Analyses: Methodologies and Recommendations from HTA Bodies."

"We eagerly anticipate sharing our pioneering insights and strategies in real-world evidence and health economics outcomes research," said Won Chan Lee, Ph.D., Principal, Practice Lead of RWE, HEOR, and Evidence Synthesis Practice at Axtria. "As a leader in this field, Axtria is committed to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration, and we look forward to engaging with peers and industry experts at this prestigious event."

Axtria will also present nine posters at ISPOR 2024. For more information on Axtria's RWE, HEOR & Evidence Synthesis practice, and poster presentations, please visit the following links:

Meet our RWE and HEOR experts at Booth 407. Please click here to schedule a meeting with Axtria's team at ISPOR 2024 and/or to learn more about our RWE and HEOR analytics solutions.

About Axtria's Products and Solutions

Axtria is proud to work with 16 of the top 20 life sciences companies, globally. From our roots as a trusted consultant to our status as one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based pharmaceutical management software, Axtria has been powering the digital transformation of life sciences. Our experts call upon years of domain experience in the industry to guide pharma giants from brand launches to retirement. Our products go even further. Axtria InsightsMAx™ helps everyone from the C-suite to junior associates uncover trends to make better decisions. Axtria SalesIQ™ helps optimize field forces and provider engagements. Axtria CustomerIQ™ leverages AI-enabled next-best-action omnichannel choices. Axtria MarketingIQ™ turns investment analyses into pinpoint strategies. And Axtria DataMAx™ and DataMAx™ for Emerging Pharma is the data management framework that pulls it all together with best-in-class security and integration.

About Axtria

Axtria is a leading global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. We focus on improving healthcare outcomes for patients. We're proud to deliver proven solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete their journey from data to insights to action, enabling them to earn superior returns on their investments. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, please visit www.axtria.com.

