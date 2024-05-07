MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The eagerly anticipated ICSE and ISC results were announced, revealing remarkable achievements by the students of Ryan Group of Schools. The toppers from various schools under the Ryan Group have achieved exceptional scores in the ICSE & ISC 2024 Board Examinations. Every school affiliated with the group, located in different states, cities and areas of India, has achieved a remarkable pass rate and outstanding results in the Board exams.

The top achieving students of Ryan International Group of Schools are:

Ryan Group of Schools Shines with Outstanding Results in ICSE & ISC Board Examinations 2024

ICSE – X Grade

1. Ms. Mahima Singh, Cambridge School-ICSE, Kandivali East, scored 99%

2. Mst. Rushin Gosalia, Ryan International School-ICSE, Chembur, scored 99%

3. Mst. Parv Naren Shah, Ryan International School-ICSE, Malad, scored 98.80%

4. Mst. Shrut Shah, Cambridge School-ICSE, Kandivali East, scored 98.60%

5. Ms. Shruti Kishore Iyer, Ryan International School-ICSE, Kharghar, scored 98.60%

6. Ms. Aarya Vishwanath Mulik, Ryan International School-ICSE, Nerul, scored 98.60%

ISC – XII Grade

Science Stream

1. Ms. Sara Mehra, Ryan International School-ISC, Kundalahalli, scored 95.75%

2. Mst. Ananya Surana, Ryan International School-ISC, Dumas Surat, scored 94.60%

3. Mst. Samarth T K, Ryan International School-ISC, Kundalahalli, scored 94.50%

Commerce Stream

1. Ms. Shrishti Agrawal, St. Xaviers High School-ISC, Raipur scored 93.80%

2. Ms.Trisha Thomas, Ryan International School-ISC, Malad, scored 93.75%

3. Ms. Madhav Lakhotia, Ryan International School-ISC, Kundalahalli, scored 93%

Humanities Toppers

1. Ms. Harshita Srivastava, Ryan International School-ISC, Kharghar, scored 94.50%

2. Ms. Dia Ashok Shetty, Ryan International School-ISC, Kharghar, scored 94.50%

3. Ms. Ekam Kaur, Ryan International School-ISC, Kharghar, scored 92.25%

As teenagers, along with their parents and schools, eagerly awaited the ICSE & ISC board results, Mst. Rushin Gosalia, who achieved a remarkable 99%, reflected, "It was determination that transformed dreams into reality, while hard work paved the path to success."

Another topper, Ms. Mahima Singh, who also scored 99%, echoed her sentiments, saying, "Just believe in yourself, be consistent and sincere in your work. I assure every child can turn their dreams into reality. I am grateful to God Almighty for His blessings, my parents for always being there for me, our Principal Ma'am, Supervisor Ma'am, teachers, and our Chairman Sir and Managing Director, Madam Grace Pinto, for their valuable support and guidance throughout my journey."

Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group of Schools, expressed her profound gratitude and attributed the remarkable ICSE & ISC Class X & XII results to the divine blessings of Lord Jesus Christ. She conveyed her exhilaration at witnessing yet another year of outstanding performance by the students, extending heartfelt congratulations to all Ryanites for their remarkable efforts and wishing them success in their future endeavors: "At the Ryan Group, we are immensely pleased that the relentless efforts and diligent work of our teachers have borne fruit. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our parents for their unwavering support and belief in us."

Ms. Margaret Coelho, of Cambridge School - Kandivali, joyously celebrates the school's 100% pass rate, stating, "Congratulations to all my students for their outstanding achievement in passing the board exams with flying colors. It fills me with immense pride to witness such a remarkable result. Each student has demonstrated an incredible amount of hard work, dedication, perseverance, and focus, all of which are essential in a student's life and lead to exceptional outcomes. May you all continue to soar higher with the blessings of the Almighty, the guidance of your mentors, and the unwavering support and encouragement of your families. God bless!"

Ms. Varsha Kumta, Principal, Ryan International School, - Malad West, said, "I am thrilled to announce our exceptional achievement of 100% results in both ICSE and ISC board examinations. This success stands as a testament to the unwavering support and trust bestowed upon us by our esteemed Chairman and Managing Director. Their steadfast belief in our team has been a driving force behind this remarkable accomplishment. At Ryan International School, we believe in nurturing well-rounded individuals, and our dedication to sports and performing arts has played a pivotal role in alleviating academic stress among our students. This holistic approach has undoubtedly contributed to their outstanding performance. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our entire school community - students, parents, faculty, and staff — for their relentless efforts and commitment to excellence. Together, we have proven that with determination and a supportive environment, every student can achieve greatness. Let us continue to inspire and empower one another as we embark on the journey towards even greater achievements in the future. Last year we had a pass percentage of 100 percent, and this year too, we've maintained the same remarkable standard."

