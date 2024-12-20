S Chand Publishing Concludes Thrilling Knowledge Quest Quiz Season 2

NEW DELHI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S Chand Publishing, a pioneer in educational publishing in India, successfully concluded Season 2 of its highly anticipated Knowledge Quest Quiz with a grand finale at Delhi Public School, GBN, Sector-132. This nationwide competition captivated students and educators alike, celebrating knowledge, innovation, and curiosity.

The quiz series, designed to challenge and inspire young minds, featured a combination of online and offline rounds that drew participation from schools across the country, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Maharashtra, and beyond. After a month of rigorous competition, the stage was set for an electrifying final showdown among nine exceptional teams.

Winners of Knowledge Quest Quiz Season 2

1st Place: Atharv Gauttam and Medhansh Vaddadi from Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur, Rajasthan . Each won INR 10,000 Amazon vouchers and exciting prizes.

Atharv Gauttam and Medhansh Vaddadi from . Each won and exciting prizes. 2nd Place: Ahaana Moudgil and Pragnay Agarwal from Delhi Public School, GBN, Sector-132, Noida . Each received INR 5,000 Amazon vouchers and amazing prizes.

Ahaana Moudgil and Pragnay Agarwal from . Each received and amazing prizes. 3rd Place: Abhirath Kandpal and Raadhika Badyal from Army Public School, Tezpur, Assam. Each earned INR 2,500 Amazon vouchers and exciting prizes.

The event featured renowned quizmaster Adittya Nath Mubayi and celebrated author Mudita Chauhan-Mubayi, the creative minds behind the Knowledge Quest book series, whose vision and expertise shaped this inspiring journey.

Aligned with the NCF 2023 framework, the Knowledge Quest Quiz aims to ignite a passion for learning, foster critical thinking, and promote responsible citizenship among students.

Key Highlights from the Event

Speaking at the grand finale, Saurabh Mittal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of S Chand Group and chief guest, praised the participants, saying, "We are amazed by the enthusiasm and brilliance displayed by these young minds. Knowledge Quest Quiz embodies our mission to foster lifelong learning and responsible citizenship."

Adding to the occasion, Supriti Chauhan, Principal of Delhi Public School, GBN, Sector-132, who served as a guest of honor, applauded the participants, stating, "Their dedication is inspiring, and we believe this experience will fuel their curiosity and future achievements."

A Celebration of Learning

Through its Knowledge Quest Quiz initiative, S Chand Publishing continues to champion intellectual growth and nurture young talent nationwide. Season 2's success underscores the importance of such platforms in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Congratulations to all participants and winners for their outstanding achievements!

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About S Chand Publishing:

S Chand Publishing is one of India's leading educational content providers, offering quality resources that cater to a wide spectrum of learners across the country. S Chand is committed to empowering students with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in an ever-changing global landscape.