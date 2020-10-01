S. Chand's Learnflix app sees a seven-fold jump in the first eight months of launch

NEW DELHI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S Chand (NSE: SCHAND) (BSE: 540497), one of India's largest and oldest educational content company's affordable education app - 'Learnflix' saw a seven-fold subscriber jump in paid subscribers the first eight months of launch since January 2020. Learnflix is a personalized learning app that offers comprehensive learning in Math & Science for classes 6 to 10 under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus.

Learnflix has been designed with a Spiral Learning Pedagogy that ensures all concepts are well learned, revised, practiced, and assessed. To uplift made-in-India products, the digital app manifests the country's current spirit of Vocal for Local. Learnflix aims at taking established Indian authors and academicians digital with their personalized content. Some of the renowned names associated with the app include Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, S.K. Gupta , Anubhuti Gangal amongst others. The app is currently being used internationally as well.

Commenting on the company's digital product, Mr. Himanshu Gupta, MD, S. Chand, said, "We are very happy to give a new dimension to our business model by going digital. Learnflix works on one subscription access to everything model and is one of the most affordable eLearning apps and considering the current time we as a business have priced the app very reasonably compared to other apps in the market. We feel getting quality education will be of utmost importance for the upcoming generation. The app not only caters to B2C consumers like parents but also B2B audiences like principals, school owners, and Math & Science teachers. We are following the mission to provide affordable digital education to kids of our country."

Commenting on the successful early days of the app, Mr. Vinay Sharma, Head Digital Business, S. Chand, said, "Since the launch, we have got 80,000 and more downloads on the play store as well as 20,000 plus paid subscribers on the app. We are expecting to cross the one lakh downloads mark shortly and we are also eyeing the six-figure subscriber mark in the near future."

Mr. Sharma, further added, "On Learnflix, the child can choose and create his learning path be it through videos, eBooks, or unlimited questionnaires. Analytics on Learnflix are extremely focused and guiding at every step. Analytics capture the Scores, Accuracy, Progress, Time spent, concept-wise Coverage, and most importantly it points out the Key focus areas with remedial to master the concept."

About S Chand and Company Limited:

S. Chand and Company Limited is one of the leading education content companies delivering content across the length and breadth of the country. The company provides content, solutions, and services across the education lifecycle through its presence in three business segments - Early Learning, K-12 and Higher Education. The company has a strong foothold in the CBSE/ICSE affiliated schools, with increasing presence in the state board affiliated schools across India. The company develops and nurture relationships with customers by developing quality content and educational innovations, and in recent years have increased focus on investing and improving digital offerings in each of the business segments.

With over 30 branches, marketing offices and extensive distribution system across India, its content reaches all the 29 states and 7 union territories. The company also exports printed content to over 20 countries and digital content to 5 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other parts of the world.

The strength lies in the efforts of our 1900+ employees, some having more than 20 years of experience, who help the company in reaching out to customers and maintaining growth. The prominent brands include some of the best-selling and popular print content, such as S Chand, Vikas, Madhubun, New Saraswati House and Chhaya Prakashani and digital brands Learnflix, Mylestone, SmartK, Testcoach, Destination Success, myStudygear, Educate 360.

