S CUBE Capital Fund Ranked No. 1 Fixed Income Performer in Asia Pacific by Bloomberg

Achieves #1 ranking twice in past three years

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S CUBE Capital's Fixed Income Tactical Opportunities Fund II, managed by the Singapore-based investment manager specializing in Global and Indian strategies, has been ranked by Bloomberg as the top-performing USD fixed income fund. The firm outperformed strategies managed by leading global institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, Pictet, HSBC, and AXA across a universe of funds spanning 15 Asia Pacific markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Mauritius.

Over the one-year period ending January 31, 2026, Bloomberg reported that FITOF – Fund II delivered total returns of 12.44%, outperforming its nearest peer by more than 200 basis points. This recognition follows a similar distinction received by S CUBE two years ago and underscores the strength of the firm's investment framework, as well as its deep expertise in navigating global credit markets. While the fund remains focused on high-quality bonds, its positioning has maintained a meaningful overweight to Indian credits, reflecting strong conviction in the country's macroeconomic trajectory.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Mishr, Founder and CIO, S CUBE Capital, said " We are delighted to receive this recognition – it is particularly special as it marks our second such recognition in the past three years and comes against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical risk and a challenging macroeconomic environment. To be acknowledged alongside such a strong cohort of global funds is a testament to the strength of our team and the rigor of our investment framework.

"We are seeing strong investor interest supported by favourable tailwinds. A change of guard at the US Fed is reinforcing expectations of a more dovish monetary policy. At the same time rising stress in the private credit market is likely to catalyse a rotation of capital towards public credit strategies- an area where we are well positioned to capture attractive risk-adjusted opportunities" adds Hemant.

Balaji Swaminathan, Founder and CEO, S CUBE Capital added "We are pleased to be recognized once again for delivering consistent returns for our investors. Our focus remains on combining rigorous credit selection with deep on-the-ground insights to capture opportunities across Asia and our overweight position in Indian dollar issuers has been a key driver of our performance. As India's role in the global economy continues to strengthen, we believe our platform is well positioned to connect international investors with high-quality credit opportunities in the region".

About S CUBE Capital [ https://scubecapital.com/ ]

S CUBE is a global fund management company domiciled in Singapore and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). We are a strong and dedicated team of internationally experienced experts delivering institutional investment expertise to client. Our team has managed investments of over USD 50 billion in our previous roles and has a cumulative experience of over 100 years in Global Financial Markets across assets including Credit, Equities, Fixed Income, Rates, FX and Commodities.