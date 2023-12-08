Saankhya Labs announces receipt of provisional purchase order worth Rs. 96.42 Crores from NSIL, Department of Space, for supply and installation of indigenous Satcom Xponders on marine fishing vessels

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET), today announced that it has received a Provisional Purchase order worth Rs. 96.42 Crores (excluding GST) from NSIL (NewSpace India Limited, a wholly owned Government of India undertaking/Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the administrative control of the Department of Space). The order is for the supply, installation and commissioning of Two-Way MSS Terminals (Xponders) for vessel communication and support system in Marine Fishing Vessels for Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) along the coastal states of India.

As part of this contract, Saankhya Labs, in co-ordination with NSIL, ISRO and the Department of Fisheries, shall deploy its indigenously designed and developed satellite terminals (Xponders) on motorized and mechanized fishing vessels. Once commissioned, the network shall provide vessel communication and support system, enhancing safety and security for fishermen and would mitigate sea-borne threat concerns from a national security perspective. The Xponders also enable navigational assistance, automatic boundary crossing alarm and emergency weather alerts to fishermen.

"We are delighted to win this prestigious contract from NSIL. Having operationalized a similar project for mechanized vessels in Tamil Nadu in partnership with ISRO, earlier, we are fully geared up to support Government of India's efforts to deploy this network across the coastal states of India," said Mr. Parag Naik, CEO and Co-founder of Saankhya Labs. "It is a matter of pride for us as our award-winning, truly Made in India Satcom Xponders powered by Saankhya's SDR chipsets are getting deployed in one of the largest Satellite-IoT deployments in the world."

This project not only aims at improving fishermen's livelihood and safety but also helps promote deployment of indigenous Satcom solutions operating on ISRO satellites in the service of the nation, a true testimony to self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in Satcom.

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks, is an innovative leading-edge technology company with a breadth of wireless communication system solutions. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for 5G NR, Broadcast and Satellite Communication applications. With over 100 International Technology Patents and unique 'chipset-to-systems' expertise, Saankhya's solutions include the award-winning SDR chipsets for communication, next gen OpenRAN Solutions for 5G networks, multi-standard direct to mobile (D2M) broadcast and Satcom solutions.

For more information, visit Saankhya Labs at www.saankhyalabs.com

About Tejas Networks Ltd.

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

