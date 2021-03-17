SAG Infotech is Emerging as Key Player in Tax Industry

JAIPUR, India, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAG Infotech has achieved boundless feet in organizing the tax software companies and also made a worthy name in the filing services provider. The SAG Infotech first started its operations in 1999, around 2 decades ago, which can also be termed as a beginning era for software solutions.

Today, the SAG Infotech has achieved more than 50,000+ clients from across India and still growing on a daily basis. The company's Genius software package is widely famous in the corporate world which was first launched in the year 2000. It has the most basic tools for filing taxes, i.e., Income tax, TDS and all the clients have since upgraded every year for Genius loyally.

SAG Infotech has also introduced Gen GST Software Version 2.0, the first software in the accounting field that is completely independent of the platform and the Operating System. It is even available for both; online and offline modes.

This new version of the software is the successor of India's most popular return filing and e-billing software - Gen GST. Upgraded with much more features like support for the cloud platform to enable users to access it from anywhere across the world. This version is more advanced, optimized, polished, and stable return filing and e-billing software which fulfils all requirements of Tax and GST.

SAG Infotech offers 50% off on On-boarding charges of RTA services till 31 March 2021. SAG Infotech is Rajasthan's first registrar & share transfer agent. The company boasts of all the services provided under the RTA. Securities and Exchange Board of India authorized the company to be live with complete licenses. Now the company holds all the responsibilities undertaken as RTA service provider including dematerialization of shares, revalidation of dividends and issuing duplicate shares.

On the basis of such incredible softwares, SAG Infotech (www.saginfotech.com) alone processed more than 10 Million ITR filing for the financial year 2019-20 through its 'Gen Income Tax Software', which is a staggering number of ITR filing by a Jaipur-based tax firm. Due to the pandemic, the last date of filing Income tax return of financial year 2019-20 was rescheduled to 10th January 2021. SAG Infotech software named 'Genius software' has reached a new mark of user base recently after the Indian government made stricter tax filing compliances.

"We have always assumed that the tax filing solution is the need for a country's vast taxation database and I being an entrepreneur must do something. I worked upon it and hence found success. I believe that the future of automation and cloud computing will rule the world and the same goes for software platforms. We have been working on converting our complete range of software on the cloud for the last couple of years and we are almost there," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

SAG Infotech has been hiring at an exponential rate since 2016 with around 500+ employees and dealer's staff. The company has been hiring new employees with a good monthly average rate and as per the NASSCOM guidelines.

"We have achieved this tremendous success by planning a minimum pricing marginal plan. Accordingly, the company has very affordable products & services which has helped to cover a much wider client base. Also, the company focuses on customer handling and service, thus, charging the least marginal profit giving an advantage over other similar companies in the industry," said Surabhi Amit Gupta, CEO, SAG Infotech.

SAG Infotech created a well trusted and a long chain of dealer's network all around the country with the majority in metro cities. The company also has a wide range of dealer's network in 100+ tier-II cities which collectively acquires a large portion of tax-paying assesses and tax professionals.

The company appoints the dealers as per their capabilities to provide services to the clients at a good level, and it is a proud part of the dealer relationship that most of the dealers are with the company for decades.

SAG Infotech is continuously investing in more & more tech solutions and security and monitors its target daily. The company has expanded a lot in recent years and promises to completely take over the tax software services with multiple add-ons and client services at its core.

About SAG Infotech

SAG Infotech is the fastest-growing tax software developing company in India with its most demanding solutions like Genius, Gen GST etc. The company started in Year 1999, 21 years ago with an aim to convert the tax filing process into a complete digitized mechanism and it has absolutely succeeded in this mission.

