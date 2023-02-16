Sahyadri Hospitals and Rotary Club of Pune Pristine relaunch Mission Prerana

Financial assistance for underprivileged kids in need of heart surgeries

PUNE, India, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a view to make Paediatric Tertiary Health Care easily accessible for all, Sahyadri Hospitals and Rotary Club of Pune Pristine have re-launched 'Mission Prerana'. Under this program underprivileged kids with heart ailments will undergo necessary procedures and will be provided with financial assistance for the surgeries. The program was launched in 2018 and benefitted 250 children till the pandemic hit the world in 2021. Abrarali Dalal, CEO and Additional Director, Sahyadri Hospitals, Rtn. Sudhin Apte, Convenor of the Project, Mr. Amod Phadke, President of Rotary Club of Pune Pristine, Dr. Pankaj Sugaonkar, Paediatric Cardiologist at Sahyadri Hospitals, Rtn. Anup Bandhiste, Project head at Rotary Club of Pune Pristine, Prasad Muglikar, Group Medical Director, Sahyadri Hospitals and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Dr. Pankaj Sugaonkar, Paediatric Cardiologist at Sahyadri Hospitals said that with improvement in diagnostic facilities, the number of children getting diagnosed with heart ailments and coming for treatments to Pune have increased. However, due to poor financial conditions there are many deprived of timely treatment. Under Mission Prerana, we aim to provide these Cardiac Treatments with financial assistance for eligible patients. Complex Procedures like device closure atrial septal defects, ventricular septal defect, patent ductus arteriosus, BPV and BE & Paediatric Cardiac Surgeries will be covered under this Program.

Rtn. Sudhin Apte, Convenor of the Project, Rotary Club of Pune Pristine, said that the program has benefitted kids especially from rural parts of Maharashtra. While most of the outreach activities were stalled during the pandemic, we have now restarted with the mission again to reach out to maximum kids in need of heart surgeries so that they can lead a normal life going forward.

Abrarali Dalal, Additional Director and CEO Sahyadri Hospitals, informed that Sahyadri Hospitals Deccan Unit has state-of-the art Tertiary Care services which can perform high end & complex surgeries for children. Under 'Mission Prerana', with help of Rotary Club of Pune Pristine, Sahyadri Hospitals would be supporting the underprivileged children, and making complex treatments like Cardiac Surgeries and other paediatric procedures easily accessible. To support them and as a part of our outreach program we have organised a month long Cardiac Screening camp for children at Sahyadri Hospitals-Deccan Gymkhana from 15th Feb-15th March 2023, offering Free Consultation from Paediatric Cardiologist, & Investigations & Diagnostics at Discounted rates. If any Paediatric Cardiac Procedures or Surgery is advised, efforts will be taken to facilitate upto 100% Financial assistance for eligible patients, under Mission Prerana initiative.

About Sahyadri Hospitals:

Sahyadri Hospitals is the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra with 8 hospitals across three cities of Pune, Nashik and Karad. The hospital chain has over 900 Beds and 200 ICU beds, 2000 Clinicians and 2600 Supporting Staff providing round the clock healthcare. Sahyadri Hospitals has touched the lives of more than 50 lakh people by providing quality care.

