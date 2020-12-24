Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital Launches a Dedicated State-of-the-art Paediatric Cardiac Care Department

SHIVMOGGA, India, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, Shivmogga, has announced the launch of an exclusive the state-of-the-art department for paediatric cardiac care. The department will be headed by Dr. Ravivarma Patil, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital.

Announcing the launch of the new department, Mr. Pavankumar Paramatmuni, Facility Director, Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, said, "Most of the paediatric heart conditions are treatable, however, patients succumb to mortality or morbidity owing to inaccessibility to quality treatment and timely intervention. Through this department and availability of experienced doctors like Dr. Ravivarma Patil, we want to bridge that gap. We want to make quality paediatrics cardiac care accessible to the resident of this region."

Speaking about the new department, Dr. Ravivarma Patil, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital, said, "I am honoured to be a part of the department. Paediatric Cardiac Care is a highly specialised field and it is the need of the hour. The department will be a comprehensive one with experienced Paediatric Cardiologist, Surgeon & Intensivists managing all kind of paediatric cardiac conditions. 20 bedded, the department will also have necessary infrastructure facilities like specialised operation theatres, Cath lab and ICU to take care of children with heart diseases."

The soft launch of the department was on 10th October 2020 and the department has already conducted two successful paediatric open heart surgeries. A 13 year old child, Master Abhishek underwent "Minimally Invasive ASD (Atrial Septal Defect) Closure" a type of "Key hole open heart surgery" while another 9 months old patient named Manasa, underwent open heart surgery for VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) closure. Both the patients have recovered well and have been completely cured of their heart ailments.

About Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital:

Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital is a tertiary care hospital equipped with advanced medical technology and world-class facilities. The hospital caters to the healthcare needs of the people of Malnad. The services include a wide range of surgical and therapeutic treatment across 30 specialities and also offers 24/7 services that includes Accident & Emergency, Ambulance, Laboratory, Dialysis, Pharmacy, Blood Bank, MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit), NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), PICU (Paediatric Intensive care Unit), CCU (Cardiac Care Unit),apart from other clinical and allied services. Modern ICUs are equipped to handle surgical and medical emergencies in cardiology, paediatrics, new born and other multispecialty.

Sahyadri Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital has advanced infrastructure with 8 major Operating Theaters dedicated for each speciality and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Some of the latest equipment the hospital is equipped with are 1.5 T MRI, 64 slice CT, CATH lab, Ultrasound - 3D, Sonography with color Doppler, Digital X-ray, ECHO, ECG, TMT, Holter test, EEG, ENMG. The hospital has a 15 bed dialysis unit, Endoscopy and Pulmonary Function Test facility. We believe in early detection and diagnosis of any disease hence offer special preventive health check packages customised to various age groups and lifestyle patterns. In-house diagnostic facilities, well-laid outpatient consulting rooms with spacious waiting lounge and a facility for providing emergency and trauma care for treating cardiac arrests, road traffic accidents (RTA) and any other medical emergencies are available at the hospital.

