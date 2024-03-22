Saigon Newport Corporation's 35th Anniversary, A Journey of Resilience and Achievement

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) celebrated a momentous occasion as it marked its 35th Anniversary and was honored with the prestigious title of Labour Hero on March 15th, 2024. The event commemorated SNP's transformative journey as a leader in Vietnam's port and logistics industry.

35 Years of transformative journey

Established on March 15th 1989, grown from an old terminal on the Saigon River with 4 berths, 1.2 kilometer - long quayside and battered warehouses, after 35 years of constant renovation, SNP has emerged as a cornerstone of the nation's maritime infrastructure, boasting 28 port facilities and a nationwide logistics network.

"In 35 years, SNP's journey has been marked by resilience, shaping our tradition and fulfilling our mission," said Ngo Minh Thuan, CEO of Saigon Newport Corporation. "We extend our deepest gratitude to our domestic and international customers and shipping lines for their invaluable support and cooperation. Their partnership has been instrumental in our success, leaving lasting imprints of friendship and collaboration."

In 1992, amidst significant global changes in port operations, SNP underwent a strategic transition to become a container vessel operator while staying true to its core values. This strategic move positioned SNP for continued growth and expansion, laying the foundation for its status as a leader in the industry.

Over the years, SNP has innovated with back-end logistics facilities, a parent-subsidiary model, and advanced technologies like TOPX, TOPO, e-Port, and CRM, ensuring top-quality service. Moreover, their guiding slogan, "Come to Saigon Newport - Come to the best quality service," reflects their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

SNP's path to sustainability

Environmental stewardship has been a cornerstone of SNP's operations, exemplified by its partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on the "Sustainable port development in the ASEAN region" project in 2015. Over the past nine years, alongside comprehensive digital and green initiatives, SNP has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Green Port Award for Tan Cang - Cat Lai Port and Tan Cang - Cai Mep International Terminal (TCIT). Additionally, SNP has been recognized as a leader in Science, Technology, and Innovation (I4.0 Awards), and acknowledged as one of the top 10 green and sustainable enterprises.

"Aligned with Vietnam's sustainable maritime economic development strategy until 2030, SNP pledges relentless innovation and excellence," continued Ngo Minh Thuan. "Leveraging our proud legacy as a double recipient of the Labour Hero title, SNP remains committed to embracing modernity, anticipating trends, and pursuing breakthrough investments."

Over the years, SNP's R&D Center has provided invaluable advice, guided targeted strategies, and forged beneficial alliances. Additionally, SNP's top management holds key positions within prestigious domestic and international associations, including the Ho Chi Minh City Logistics Association, Vietnam Logistics Association Nam, ASEAN Port Association, and Asia Pacific Port Service Systems Council (APSN). SNP's contributions to these associations are highly esteemed, particularly its solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, connectivity, digitalization, and promoting green logistics.

Global reach, global connection

SNP's pioneering efforts in innovation and digitalization have propelled the company to the forefront of the industry. SNP continuously modernizes its operations to meet global standards, bringing it closer to its ambitious goal of global connectivity. Port research organizations have recognized the terminal efficiency of Tan Cang Cat Lai, ranking it among the top-tier terminals globally, matching or even surpassing the efficiency levels of renowned ports like Shanghai and Singapore.

In recent years, SNP has proactively engaged with international associations, sparking initiatives for industry growth at both regional and global events. SNP's contributions to productivity, connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable logistics have been widely appreciated. In 2023 alone, SNP participated in nearly 30 conferences, exhibitions, and trade promotions across 21 countries, facilitating meetings with senior leaders of strategic partners in Singapore, Taiwan, Mainland China, and Europe.

"We are committed to ceaselessly innovating and creating towards perfection and modernity, staying ahead of emerging trends," remarked Ngo Minh Thuan. "We envision transforming SNP into a major brand regionally and globally, striving to become a leading conglomerate in Vietnam's maritime economy and logistics sector."

More information about Saigon Newport Corporation, please visit https://saigonnewport.com.vn/en

About Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP)

With 35 years of growth and revolution, SNP has become Vietnam's leading enterprise in port operations, logistics, and marine economics, establishing a strong international brand. Renowned for its innovation, sustainability, and exceptional service, SNP continues to shape industry standards and drive global connectivity.