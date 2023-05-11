Sak Abrasives Inc. acquires Jowitt & Rodgers Co.

CHENNAI, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sak Abrasives Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sak Industries Private Ltd announced its acquisition of Jowitt & Rodgers Co located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Jowitt & Rodgers is a leading US based manufacturer of resin bonded grinding wheels, discs and segments. The company was founded in 1951 and has been a fourth generation family owned and family run business with a fully equipped manufacturing plant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's products are used in the production of automotive parts, bearings, cutlery and hand tools.

Commenting on the acquisition, Fred Rodgers, President said "We are very fortunate to join forces with a Family-owned business that shares similar ethics and values. Together, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding place to work for our employees, strengthening our partnerships with our customers and our suppliers. I'm confident that the Jowitt & Rodgers name along with Buffalo and SAK will continue to stand for quality and service for years to come."

Sak Abrasives is a division of Sak Industries Private Ltd and manufactures a full range of industrial abrasives catering to the Indian and overseas markets. During the past 20 years it has built an enviable base of loyal customers in the automotive, steel, fabrication, foundry, bearing, oil and gas industries. It has a manufacturing plant near Chennai and a Pan – India distribution with sales office in Noida, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company also has a strong presence in the US market through its group company, Buffalo Abrasives, Inc. Buffalo Abrasives manufacturers a wide range of custom engineered resin, epoxy & shellac bonded grinding wheels and has become a leading manufacturer in Roll Grinding Wheels.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kanika Krishna, COO said "This acquisition fits our overall company's strategy of focusing on custom made engineered products and manufacturing complimentary products at our various manufacturing locations in India and the US. Our market reach will be greatly enhanced for the combined product lines of the larger entity thus making us a stronger player in the global bonded abrasive industry."

SOURCE Sak Industries Private Limited