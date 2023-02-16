BANGALORE, India , Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive leadership team of Saks OFF 5TH, the premier destination for luxury off-price fashion, visited the company's India office this week. In her maiden visit to the Bangalore centre, Paige Thomas, President & CEO, Saks OFF 5TH who was joined by Shivi Shankaran, Chief Operating Officer, Saks OFF 5TH, discussed the company's future trajectory with associates.

Saks OFF 5TH’s Executive Leadership Team Visits India Office, Commits to Continued Growth in Bangalore

Saks OFF 5TH prioritizes a digital-first operating model focused on delivering a superior customer experience. Through the brand's merchandise authority, unparalleled brand access and seamless connection between ecommerce and stores, Saks OFF 5TH provides the best names in fashion at an incredible value.

"At Saks OFF 5TH, our people are at the center of everything we do. Our team in Bangalore is integral to our business, and I am thrilled to visit for the first time since I joined the organization in 2020. We continue to look to India as an incredible source of talent to support our growing business as we work to fulfill our mission of providing access to modern luxury to everyone," said Paige Thomas, President & CEO, Saks OFF 5TH.

Saks OFF 5TH's Bangalore office has approximately 220 employees working across Engineering, Supply Chain Operations, Merchant Operations, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence, Finance Operations, HR, IT and Cloud Operations. In 2023, Saks OFF 5TH will continue to expand the Supply Chain Operations and Merchant Operations capabilities in India to support growth, optimize customer experience and enhance merchandise assortment.

Chief Operating Officer, Shivi Shankaran, said "Our Saks OFF 5TH Bangalore team has played a vital role in driving our business and operational growth, and the team itself has doubled in size over the past 12 months to support our business. As we continue to expand our Engineering, Transportation, Customer Service, Digital Operations and Merchant Operations capabilities, we are focused on shifting additional functional ownership areas to this talented team to enhance our customer experience. With this in mind, we expect to continue to grow our team in Bangalore in 2023."

In 2021, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) established Saks OFF 5TH's ecommerce business as a standalone company. Saks OFF 5TH has had a presence in India since 2017 when HBC set up its global team in Bangalore with the support of ANSR.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR, said "Saks OFF 5TH has been investing significantly in adding new capabilities and enhancing the customer experience through the launch of the new mobile app, a new loyalty program and partnerships with several brands. With its digital focus, Saks OFF 5TH is well positioned to prioritize investments and operating strategies around serving customers seeking luxury at a value. India provides differentiated talent to enable continued digital acceleration, and the leadership visit reinforces the headquarters' alignment and sponsorship to the India team."

About Saks OFF 5TH

Saks OFF 5TH is the premier destination for luxury off-price fashion. In our approximately 100 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and online, at SaksOFF5TH.com, we offer a compelling assortment of high-end designers and everyday favorites at the best prices. We prioritize a digital-first operating model focused on delivering a superior customer experience. We lead with the customer, empower our team and drive accountability within the business. We welcome creativity and embrace individuality and think that fashion is the ultimate form of self-expression.

Visit saksoff5th.com for more information

Contact - Meghan Biango | [email protected]

About ANSR

ANSR is the market leader in enabling organizations build, manage and scale global teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR's suite of end-to-end AI-enabled products and services are trusted by the world's best companies to help them setup, manage and run their high-impact technology centers. Since its inception, ANSR has established over 100 GCCs aggregating to over 100k enterprise talent with over $1.6B in investment and using over 10M sq ft of workspace.

Visit ansr.com for more information

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004023/Saks_O5_Main_Lockup_RGB_Black__1___1.jpg

SOURCE Saks OFF 5th