Saksoft Limited: EBITDA Margin at 15.8%, growth of 93 bps on Q-o-Q basis

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), announced its un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2020.

Commenting on the results and performance Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director of Saksoft Ltd said:

"In these unprecedented times, our focus on always doing what is right for our customer's businesses has further strengthened our customer relationships. In a difficult quarter we have managed to maintain both our top-line and bottom-line and we are hopeful to grow revenues as soon as our customers begin to increase their IT spending. Our value proposition of supporting mission critical digital applications in select industry verticals will ensure high demand for our services in our target market."

Result Highlights Q1FY21 on Q-o-Q basis :

Revenue

The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 93.75 Crs during Q1FY21, as against Rs. 92.90 Crs in Q4FY20, growth of 0.9% on a Q-o-Q basis

During the quarter, we have added a customer in 0.5 Million Dollar plus segment

EBITDA

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 14.85 Crs as compared to Q4FY20 of Rs. 13.85 Crs, a growth of 7.2% on Q-o-Q basis

EBITDA Margin stood at 15.8%, an increase of 93 bps on a Q-o-Q basis

Cost rationalization and Prudent cost control measures will continue as one of the major focus area for the Management

Profitability*

PAT for the quarter stood at Rs. 10.13 Crs as compared to Q4FY20 of Rs. 9.80 Crs, a growth of 3.4% on a Q-o-Q basis

PAT Margin stood at 10.8%, an increase of 26 bps on a Q-o-Q basis

Efficient use of working capital has resulted in reduction in finance cost and improved net profit.

*PAT before minority interest

COVID-19 Update:

The Company continues to actively manage its business during COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet experienced significant changes in the business

The Company has been able to successfully address the business challenges while rapidly addressing the needs of the clients

Cost Rationalization and prudent capital management initiatives led to increase in business efficiencies

OPERATIONAL METRICS

Particulars Q1 20-21 YTD 19-20 1. REVENUE METRICS- %



A. Revenue by Geo *



Americas 49% 50% Europe 30% 27% Asia/ Asia Pacific & Others 21% 23% B. Revenue Mix



Onsite 50% 49% Offshore 50% 51% C. Revenue by Industry Verticals



Fintech 28% 29% Retail and Health Care 10% 13% Public Sector 14% 11% Telecom 22% 20% Transportation & Logistics 9% 10% Others 17% 18% 2. CUSTOMER METRICS



A. Client Metrics- No of clients/customers per Million Dollar**



>1 MN 6 6 >0.5Mn to 1Mn 8 7 B. Client's Contribution to Revenue



Top 5 49% 47% Top 10 59% 55% Top 20 69% 64% 3. HEADCOUNT METRICS



A. Headcount & Utilisation



Total Employee Count 1229 1258 Technical 1078 1121 Support 151 137 B. Utilisation-IT Services



Excluding trainees 81% 83%

** Annualised Figures

About Saksoft Limited

Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.

Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1,200+ people. For more information, please visit www.Saksoft.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further information, please contact:

CIN: L72200TN1999PLC054429

Mr. Niraj Kumar Ganeriwal, CFO

[email protected]

Ms. Swetaleen Tripathy

+91-9840024120

[email protected]

Related Links

www.saksoft.com



SOURCE Saksoft Limited