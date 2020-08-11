Saksoft Limited: EBITDA Margin at 15.8%, growth of 93 bps on Q-o-Q basis
11 Aug, 2020, 10:00 IST
CHENNAI, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saksoft Limited (BSE: 590051) (NSE: SAKSOFT), announced its un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2020.
Commenting on the results and performance Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director of Saksoft Ltd said:
"In these unprecedented times, our focus on always doing what is right for our customer's businesses has further strengthened our customer relationships. In a difficult quarter we have managed to maintain both our top-line and bottom-line and we are hopeful to grow revenues as soon as our customers begin to increase their IT spending. Our value proposition of supporting mission critical digital applications in select industry verticals will ensure high demand for our services in our target market."
Result Highlights Q1FY21 on Q-o-Q basis :
Revenue
- The Company recorded Revenue of Rs. 93.75 Crs during Q1FY21, as against Rs. 92.90 Crs in Q4FY20, growth of 0.9% on a Q-o-Q basis
- During the quarter, we have added a customer in 0.5 Million Dollar plus segment
EBITDA
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 14.85 Crs as compared to Q4FY20 of Rs. 13.85 Crs, a growth of 7.2% on Q-o-Q basis
- EBITDA Margin stood at 15.8%, an increase of 93 bps on a Q-o-Q basis
- Cost rationalization and Prudent cost control measures will continue as one of the major focus area for the Management
Profitability*
- PAT for the quarter stood at Rs. 10.13 Crs as compared to Q4FY20 of Rs. 9.80 Crs, a growth of 3.4% on a Q-o-Q basis
- PAT Margin stood at 10.8%, an increase of 26 bps on a Q-o-Q basis
- Efficient use of working capital has resulted in reduction in finance cost and improved net profit.
*PAT before minority interest
COVID-19 Update:
- The Company continues to actively manage its business during COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet experienced significant changes in the business
- The Company has been able to successfully address the business challenges while rapidly addressing the needs of the clients
- Cost Rationalization and prudent capital management initiatives led to increase in business efficiencies
OPERATIONAL METRICS
|
Particulars
|
Q1 20-21
|
YTD 19-20
|
1. REVENUE METRICS- %
|
A. Revenue by Geo *
|
Americas
|
49%
|
50%
|
Europe
|
30%
|
27%
|
Asia/ Asia Pacific & Others
|
21%
|
23%
|
B. Revenue Mix
|
Onsite
|
50%
|
49%
|
Offshore
|
50%
|
51%
|
C. Revenue by Industry Verticals
|
Fintech
|
28%
|
29%
|
Retail and Health Care
|
10%
|
13%
|
Public Sector
|
14%
|
11%
|
Telecom
|
22%
|
20%
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
9%
|
10%
|
Others
|
17%
|
18%
|
2. CUSTOMER METRICS
|
A. Client Metrics- No of clients/customers per Million Dollar**
|
>1 MN
|
6
|
6
|
>0.5Mn to 1Mn
|
8
|
7
|
B. Client's Contribution to Revenue
|
Top 5
|
49%
|
47%
|
Top 10
|
59%
|
55%
|
Top 20
|
69%
|
64%
|
3. HEADCOUNT METRICS
|
A. Headcount & Utilisation
|
Total Employee Count
|
1229
|
1258
|
Technical
|
1078
|
1121
|
Support
|
151
|
137
|
B. Utilisation-IT Services
|
Excluding trainees
|
81%
|
83%
** Annualised Figures
About Saksoft Limited
Saksoft Limited is a leading player in providing digital transformation solutions to help businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft is a niche technology specialist that provides a comprehensive suite of business transformation, information management, application development and testing services. Saksoft helps their clients level the playing field by helping them transform their business spaces.
Saksoft is headquartered in Chennai (India), and has 14 offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1,200+ people. For more information, please visit www.Saksoft.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.
For further information, please contact:
CIN: L72200TN1999PLC054429
Mr. Niraj Kumar Ganeriwal, CFO
[email protected]
Ms. Swetaleen Tripathy
+91-9840024120
[email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699009/Saksoft_Logo.jpg
Related Links
SOURCE Saksoft Limited