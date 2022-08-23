Sameer Sharma-led uEngage becomes the first tech platform from Chandigarh Punjab region to join ONDC

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAAS Technology Platform for Local Businesses 'uEngage' becomes the first tech Company from the northern region of Punjab and Chandigarh to join the Indian government's initiative ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), boosting the hyperlocal businesses in the region and across India.

Launched in 2018, 'uEngage', a SaaS (software as a service) company, aims to empower local businesses by offering technology without burning a hole in their pockets. With the integration with ONDC, the hyperlocal player is all set to make new records in onboarding restaurants, retailers, and other local businesses in the online to offline space across India.

1000+ local businesses are already associated and have benefitted from the services of uEngage.

According to the founder of uEngage, Mr. Sameer Sharma, who carries with him a 15-year-long experience, "If any local business wants to experience the e-commerce boom, then the collaboration between local vendors (or small/medium retailers) and a B2B technology company such as 'uEngage' can be very lucrative. Our path breaking hyperlocal technology products will give these businesses a jump start on multiple platforms via the magic of a single centralised dashboard by uEngage."

An Engineer from a small town of Punjab (Distt. Gurdaspur), Sameer has already witnessed success once with his first start-up, Trideal in the Tricity, in 2012. Tricity's exclusive deals startup TRIDEAL was later sold to Paytm-owned Littleapp in 2015. Having worked closely with people like Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Ankur Warikoo, Sameer decided to move back to his roots after stints in Bangalore and NCR and is currently based in Chandigarh / Panchkula . Apart from Running uEngage and Shoutlo, Sameer is an active angel investor with 7 plus investments so far and believes that the opportunity in unlocking value from Small towns of India is immense.

Elaborating more on the relevance and growth of the hyper-local business industry in the current scenario, Mr. Sharma said that, " The Indian consumer has been quick to transit in the new times of lockdown and social distancing by moving to digitally enabled platforms. Big e-commerce players profited from the change in buying culture. However, with the help of hyperlocal technology enablers like uEngage, the left-out small local retailers got the opportunity to enter the ecomm space. By focusing on the needs of vendors and consumers who reside in the same geographical area, the hyperlocal model taps the psychological pattern of Indian households of all sizes, which still believe and patronize the local neighbourhood store's credibility over malls and big e-commerce giants.

The hyperlocal ecomm industry is the next evolution in the e-tail sector and rural commerce, which is predicted to grow tremendously by 2027. To make local businesses ready for the rising demand, Hyperlocal e-commerce service providers such as uEngage offers a complete suite of SaaS products to enable commerce, marketing, and logistics tech for hyperlocal businesses.

uEngage helps small-scale local vendors increase their digital footprint, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities under categories such as grocery, food, restaurants, salons, and other professional services.

The platform enables a local business from launching their own brand app to website, marketing solutions, delivery management, payment gateway integration and provides everything you need to strengthen your brand in the digital age.

Moreover, by offering the open and robust network of ONDC, the technology platform - uEngage will connect your business to the new & augmenting e-commerce revolution making the sales and inventory of your business, cafe, or store digital & synchronized. The platform further gives you the ease of user-friendly dashboards and daily site stats and reports. You can sign-up here - https://app.uengage.in/signup/edge. To add to its unique vision, uEngage makes no-code, commission-free apps at a nominal monthly subscription for local consumer businesses.

