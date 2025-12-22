Samsung To Unveil AI Vision Built With Google Gemini at CES 2026

With the upgraded AI Vision, Samsung becomes more fluent in food recognition and expands the reach of kitchen experiences

Company will also showcase a new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar and newly designed cooking appliances

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will unveil its latest kitchen appliances lineup at CES 2026, including the latest iterations of its Bespoke AI refrigerator, over-the-range (OTR) microwave, and slide-in range[1] at CES 2026. Alongside refreshed designs across the lineup, the company will highlight meaningful improvements to vision-based AI functionality enhanced with Google Gemini and Google Cloud, showing how these innovations simplify everyday tasks and elevate the overall kitchen experience.

"In pioneering the application of vision-based AI technology, Samsung has led innovation in the kitchen appliance market," said Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team for Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will reach a new level of innovation through this collaboration with Google Cloud and will utilize these ongoing initiatives to continue to deliver better consumer experiences in the upcoming year."

Introducing Samsung's Latest AI Vision–Equipped Refrigerator

At CES, Samsung will present a new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub, equipped with the upgraded AI Vision. The feature's key upgrade is its functions built with Google Gemini, which marks the first time that it is being integrated into a refrigerator.

Previously, it could recognize up to 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed food on-device.[2] The latest version ready to be unveiled at CES is built to unlock its existing limitations to recognize more food items, offering a comprehensive and flexible experience.

It is planned to even recognize processed foods without separate registration, automatically registering their names to increase convenience. Additionally, Samsung aims to make it detect user-labeled items, foods stored in personal containers can be added to the food list.

With ingredients being identified more accurately, managing the food list becomes clearer and easier than before, broadening people's food-related experiences. At CES, Samsung plans to showcase the enhanced capabilities and new use cases of AI Vision, demonstrating the future of a truly personalized AI kitchen.

Enhanced Wine Management With the New Samsung Bespoke AI Wine Cellar

Samsung will exhibit the new Bespoke AI Wine Cellar, designed to incorporate an AI Vision built with Google Gemini similar to that of the Bespoke AI Refrigerator.[3]

When users store or remove wine bottles from the wine cellar, a camera positioned at the top of the unit will recognize the labels and tracks bottles, updating the SmartThings AI Wine Manager[4] accordingly. The system will also be able to distinguish the specific shelf and compartment where each bottle is placed, allowing users to easily check locations without searching manually. Through the AI Wine Manager, users will be able to look up wine information more conveniently and receive suggestions on pairings based on the type of wine in their inventory, making wine curation more intuitive and personalized.

Unified Kitchen Aesthetic With an Upgraded Stainless Look

Samsung is also introducing a lineup of French Door refrigerators, slide-in ranges and new OTR microwave models, offering consumers an updated aesthetic and a cohesive stainless-look option for creating a unified kitchen design.

The new Bespoke AI 3-Door French Door refrigerator features a zero clearance fit, which can be installed with side gaps of approximately 4mm.[5] Additionally, its door depth has been reduced by 50mm compared to the conventional 3-Door model,[6] enabling full access to drawers and food items with the doors wide open.[7] The AutoView — a transparent door — allows users to easily check items stored in the fridge.

The upgraded slide-in range features a completely refreshed design with a stainless-look finish across the control panel, knobs and door. It adopts a new bar handle style, along with a Precision Knob that provides enhanced safety.

Samsung will unveil two different types of OTR microwaves: the Air-Fry OTR and the DualVent OTR. The most significant change comes from the revised hood structure of the DualVent model. Typically, the depth of a cooktop on the range extends farther than that of an OTR, making it difficult for the hood to capture smoke from the front burners. Samsung's new dual vent system addresses this by adding a front ventilation wing in addition to the bottom ventilation, significantly improving the capture rate compared to the previous model.

Visitors at Samsung's booth at CES 2026 will be the first to see these new innovations. Learn more about Samsung's CES activities here.

[1] This article contains products and features currently in development. The plans, timelines, and specifications described are forward-looking and subject to change without notice. Their future availability is not guaranteed.

[2] As of April 2025, AI Vision can recognize 37 food items like fresh fruits and vegetables. If the food is not recognizable, it may be listed as an unknown item. AI Vision cannot identify or list any food items in the fridge door bins or freezer. It recognizes food items based on deep learning models, which may be updated periodically to improve accuracy. AI Vision also recognizes packaged food items that have been saved by the user, and up to 50 items can be saved with designated names. Packaged items are limited to those that keep a certain packaged form.

[3] The recognition functionality is only available for shelves with withdrawal capability. For wine input and output, the label must be exposed to the top camera for proper recognition. Additionally, the multi-pantry drawer provides food storage functionality, and information about the food items stored in these drawers is provided as a separate image.

[4] Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. Both devices must be signed in with the same Samsung account.

[5] Minimum required installation space for a custom built-in setup: [Width] 916 mm or more (Ensure a minimum gap of 4 mm on the left/right sides), [Height] 1798 mm or more (Ensure a minimum gap of 20 mm at the top).

[6] Compared to our conventional model without zero clearance fit feature (RF32CG5400**)

[7] The refrigerator door can be open up to 108°, but it depends on the installation environment.

