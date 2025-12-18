Samsung To Unveil New AI-Connected Living Lineup at CES 2026

"This year, to enhance the living experience, we are unveiling our upgraded Air Dresser, Laundry Combo, and WindFree Air Conditioner, developed by integrating valuable customer feedback and leveraging the R&D expertise we have accumulated over the years," said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Through our continuous innovation, we are elevating how users interact with their appliances on a day-to-day basis."

Faster Full Cycles, Enhanced Drying, and Smarter Care With the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Following its 2024 debut, the 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is launching with upgrades that shorten wash-to-dry cycles and enhance drying performance. The Super Speed cycle leverages a high-pressure Speed Spray that improves detergent penetration and rinsing to enable fast and efficient washing, while the newly incorporated Booster Heat Exchanger delivers improved drying performance. The upgraded combo also features Auto Open Door+, which not only automatically opens the door, but also activates internal air circulation after wash-only cycles to keep remaining laundry from developing a musty odor.

Additionally, the upgraded AI Wash & Dry+ [1] uses multiple sensors to optimize performance for each load. It detects the weight to determine the right amount of water and detergent, identifies five fabric [2] types — including Outdoor and Denim — and monitors soil levels in real time. The newly applied Wide Lint Filter features a one-touch design for easier cleaning, and a dual-layer design and large capture area to provide thorough collection of lint and particles This year, in addition to the original 7" LCD screen model, a more affordable variant with a 2.8" LCD screen and jog dial is also being introduced to cater to diverse customer needs.

Bespoke AI AirDresser Now Offers Stronger Wrinkle Care and Smarter Drying

Three years after its predecessor, Samsung's upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser is returning with enhanced performance and greater convenience. It features the new Auto Wrinkle Care function, which leverages an enhanced Dual AirWash and Dual JetSteam system to help smooth out wrinkles quickly and effortlessly in busy mornings. The Dual JetSteam also effectively maintains the freshness of clothing by infusing high temperature heat deep into the fabric – reducing 99.9% of certain viruses [3] and bacteria [4] and 99% of unpleasant odors [5] . Furthermore, the model features an intelligent drying course that adjusts drying time to suit small, medium, or large loads. This ensures optimal drying, preventing over or under-drying and protects fabric quality.

A standout feature is its synergy with the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. The Auto Cycle Link [6] recommends an appropriate drying course on the Air Dresser once a wash cycle ends. When certain cycles designed for special care – such as the Blouse Cycle – are selected on the Combo, the same option is automatically queued on the AirDresser, creating a continuous garment care flow. The refreshed design also includes a sleek One Body Door and 2.8" LCD screen for improved usability.

Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner Delivers Various Tailored Wind Modes with Multi Blades

This year's new WindFree Air Conditioner incorporates AI technology [7] and Motion Wind to address the key attribute that influences customer purchasing decisions, which are wind modes [8] . The number of blades have increased from one to three, enabling airflow to be directed in multiple directions according to user preferences. The Triple Motion Wings create seven tailored wind modes — including Max Wind, which delivers instant cooling 15% faster; [9] Surround Wind, which spreads airflow evenly; Long Reach Wind, which sends cool air twice as far; [10] and Down Wind, which quickly drives warm air downward for faster delivery of cool air. With radar-based AI Direct and Indirect Wind modes, the system senses user presence and automatically directs or diverts airflow to enhance comfort.

The model also includes AI Fast & Comfort Cooling, which analyzes temperature, humidity, and room size to automatically activate optimized cooling. Based on usage patterns, [11] it offers Fast Cooling, WindFree comfort and cold-free Dry Comfort. In addition, AI Energy Mode monitors both usage behavior and external conditions to minimize compressor fluctuations, helping reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. [12]

Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra Brings Object and Liquid Recognition for Smarter Navigation

The newly launching Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra comes with advanced recognition technologies designed to reduce human intervention and simplify cleaning like never before. Powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing™ processor, it offers deep learning–based AI Object Recognition [13] to better detect humans, [14] cats and dogs, [15] as well as hard-to-see obstacles like cables or rugs. This model also supports AI Liquid Recognition, allowing it to detect liquid spills [16] and determine whether to clean or avoid them based on the user's set preference. Additionally, upgraded Easy Pass Wheel technology raises the body and lowers the wheels to climb thresholds of up to 2.4 inches. [17]

Samsung at CES

For firsthand experiences of Samsung's latest innovations in AI-connected living, attendees of CES 2026 can visit Samsung's showroom located inside Wynn Las Vegas. Visit Samsung's CES 2026 landing page to find out more about the company's participation at the event.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

[1] AI Wash & Dry+'s detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy.

[2] Based on AI-based algorithm and internal testing using the AI Wash & Dry+ cycle on an IEC 3kg load. A turbidity sensor operates for all weights, while fabric sensing operates for 3kg and under. It is capable of recognizing Outdoor, Denim, Normal, Towel, and Delicates.Actual results may vary depending on individual use.

[3] Based on testing by the preclinical laboratory of the College of Pharmacy, Korea University. Test method: attach a cotton fabric (8×8cm) contaminated with a virus to 5 shirts and run the Sterilization course. Result: reduces 99.9% of certain viruses, including Influenza A, Adenovirus, Infectious canine hepatitis virus (ICHV), Coronavirus, Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDV), Herpes, Infectious bovine rhinotracheitis virus (IBRV), Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Influenza B, Hepatitis A and Norovirus. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[4] Based on testing by Intertek. Test method: attach a cotton fabric (10×10cm) contaminated with bacteria to 5 shirts and run the Sterilization course. Result: reduces 99.9% of certain bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, MSRA, Pneumococcus, Diphtheria, Legionella and urinary tract infection. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[5] Based on internal testing. Results provided to and interpreted by Intertek. When Normal and Bulky Care mode is operated, odor concentration is reduced by over 99% (the average deodorization rate of 17 gases). Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

[6] Auto Cycle Link is only available when both the AirDresser and washer have Wi-Fi connected and are registered on the SmartThings App. A Wi-Fi connection is required at all times, which may increase energy consumption. Not available on certain models and in certain regions.

[7] To use AI Auto Cooling a Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account SmartThings are required.

[8] Based on an internal Samsung survey of consumers across Brazil, India, Korea, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

[9] Based on internal testing on the AR70H12CAAWNEU compared with the Samsung conventional AQ12EASER model.

- Installation area of 68㎥ at 35℃, standard outdoor cooling condition.

- Time taken for indoor temperature to drop from 33℃ to 25℃ in Max mode.

- values may vary depending on the actual testing conditions and environment.

[10] Based on internal testing on the AR70H12CAAWNEU compared with the old AR12TXCAAWKEU model

- Installation area of 326㎥ (positioned at 2m height) at 35℃, standard outdoor cooling condition.

- Distance of airflow reach measured during cooling operation, at maximum airflow and the highest blades position setting.

[11] The SmartThings server stores user data, preferences and usage patterns to suggest the most useful options.

[12] The testing was conducted in Samsung's 132m² residential environment laboratory at a temperature of 35°C/24°C (dry bulb/wet bulb, KS C 9306: air conditioner). Results provided to and interpreted by Intertek, comparing the power consumption between AI Energy Mode being on and off in AR07D9181HZN model's AI comfort mode. Actual savings may vary by usage patterns and environment and the set temperature may increase by up to 2 degrees. Requires the use of the SmartThings App and a Samsung account.

[13] Based on our deep learning model trained using a predefined set of data and may yield incomplete or incorrect information. New datasets may be introduced to our learning model from time to time to enhance its accuracy.

[14] Only recognizes a human presence based on generic visual indicators, and cannot identify individual people. Recognition capabilities may be limited when a person's entire body cannot be seen. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

[15] Only recognizes a pet presence based on generic visual indicators, and cannot identify individual pets. Recognition capabilities may be limited by the posture or position of a cat. The ability to recognize your pet may vary depending on the type of animal and the living environment. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

[16] A liquid spill is defined as a colored or transparent liquid, such as water or juice, having a size of 2.8 in x 2.8 in (0.5 oz. or 15ml in volume) or larger. Identification may be affected by the size of the stain or the environmental conditions of the floor, such as the floor pattern. Identification may be affected by the size of the liquid or the environmental conditions of the floor, such as the floor pattern, color of the floor, direct or reflected light, or shape of the liquid. Excessive amounts of liquid on the floor may cause secondary contamination.

[17] Based on internal testing, Jet Bot Steam's highest crossing height for a vertical, single tier threshold is 1.8 inches. It can also cross thresholds up to 2.4 inches high, including 1.8 inches threshold with an additional 0.6 inches height. The gap between thresholds should be greater than 3.5 inches. Results may vary depending on actual usage conditions. The Climb Zone must be set beforehand via SmartThings to use this feature. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848284/CES_Living_Product_Lineup.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848286/CES_Living_Bespoke_AI_Laundry_Combo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848288/CES_Living_Bespoke_AI_WindFree.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848287/CES_Living_Bespoke_AI_AirDresser.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848285/CES_Living_Bespoke_AI_Jet_Bot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848283/Samsung_Digital_Appliances_Logo.jpg