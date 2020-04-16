Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation Pledges to Provide More Than 1.5 Lakhs Meals for the Needy People During the Pandemic Lockdown

These people are not only fighting their battle against COVID-19 pandemic but also against the growing hunger, which is making them vulnerable. To help such needy people in these unprecedented challenging times, once again Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation (SGF) has come forward to rescue humanity. It is providing free food to the needy at large scale.

SGF has set up three community kitchens in the Kolhapur region of Maharashtra, where it is providing free and nutritious food to approximately 2100 needy people daily. One of the officials associated with SGF says: "We will continue to do so till 3rd May 2020, the time till the lockdown remains so that no poor person can suffer due to hunger in this crisis." These kitchens' whole setup, raw materials, chefs, helpers, and volunteers are managed & funded by SGF completely.

The foundation is managing one community kitchen in Ahmedabad city as well and has fed more than 40,000 needy people till date. It is planning to start many other kitchens in Belagavi and Hubballi regions of Karnataka to extend its humanitarian outreach.

Noted philanthropist Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, who runs this foundation revealed, "We are not responsible for the origination of this virus but as a human being we are responsible for everything whatever happens later. Our humanitarian assistance, voluntary support, and noble endeavor can help manage this crisis better. Therefore, come forward and contribute whatever you can so that we can not only save precious lives in our country but also humanity at large."

"Humanity is the greatest religion and we practice it quite religiously. Our foundation is working tirelessly and proactively to feed the needy people in many parts of India. To continue on this endeavor, we have planned to feed close to 150,000 people by 3rd May 2020," said Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation is working closely with the United First organization, an NGO managed by Mr. Sajan Shah to implement these noble endeavors on the ground.

Earlier, SGF had also distributed medical kits and sanitization sprays in several villages of Kolhapur district to help people fight against this contagious virus at free of cost. Mass sanitization work was also executed in several villages that come under the Shirol, and Hatkanangale talukas in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra to limit the expansion of COVID-19 with the voluntary help of foundation's workers.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation

SGF is a renowned organization, which is known for its generous and philanthropic activities all across Maharashtra. This foundation has always played a pivotal role in strengthening humanity in society with its endless humanitarian assistance and inspiring noble gestures. Whether it is about setting up a school for blinds, providing free education to thousands of underprivileged girls, setting up bio-toilets to promote Swachh Bharat Mission, establishing blood bank to help patients at the time of emergency, encouraging talented sportsperson with economic assistance or restoring the morale of martyred families by standing with them at the time of need, SGF always extends its hands to strengthen humanity with the best of its capability.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156168/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156181/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Foundation_Free_Meal_Distribution.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156182/Sanjay_Ghodawat_Foundation_Free_Meal_Distribution.jpg

SOURCE Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation