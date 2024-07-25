Sansaar, D'Decor's conscious fabric brand, unveils a new nationwide TVC with Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI, India, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'Décor, leader in home décor fabrics, today announced the nationwide retail launch of its new brand, Sansaar. Available in 350 stores across 50 metro and non-metro cities, Sansaar is dedicated to conscious living and offers mindfully crafted home décor fabrics.

Ranveer Singh for the TVC launch of Sansaar

Ahead of the launch, Sansaar unveiled a new TVC, featuring Powerhouse Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador & Bollywood Superstar, with the tagline "Live Consciously". The commercial resonates with Sansaar's dedication to mindful living. It portrays homes where every choice contributes to a positive impact on the environment. Ranveer Singh's association with Sansaar underscores the brand's message of integrating style seamlessly with environmental awareness, offering consumers an opportunity to enhance their living spaces responsibly.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjana Arora, Business Head of Sansaar said, "Sansaar takes pride in its premium, minimalist fabrics crafted in India. These products will be available through our extensive network of exclusive retail outlets in major metros, tier 1, 2, and 3 cities throughout India. This expansion with the glorious presence of Bollywood's Powerhouse Ranveer Singh as our Brand Ambassador highlights our focus on providing high-quality solutions for home décor that resonate deeply with our discerning customers. We invite you to explore this collection, curated to enrich homes that are both mindful and aesthetically pleasing."

"At Sansaar, we believe in creating spaces that inspire and uplift, offering our consumers a unique blend of style and sustainability. Each piece is a representation of quality, artistry, and innovative design, enhancing living spaces with both elegance and environmental consciousness," Sarah Arora, Creative Director of Sansaar added.

Ranveer Singh, brand ambassador for Sansaar says,"Sansaar represents a vision close to my heart; a vision where homes aren't just spaces, but reflections of our values and aspirations. It's about making choices that resonate with every facet of our lives with purpose. I am delighted to be a part of the D'Décor family as we bring this collection to the audiences."

Starting July, Sansaar will introduce an extensive collection of premium soft furnishing fabrics, including curtains and upholstery, followed by a comprehensive range of premium home décor fabrics designed to elevate any living space in the coming months.

Mr. Sanjay Arora is the Managing Director of D'Decor Exports Pvt Ltd, "Each piece in the Sansaar collection reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and a deep-seated respect for our planet, inviting individuals to create homes that not only exude style but also contribute positively to the environment."

TVC Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9kGNG_IH_f/?hl=en

Youtube Link: https://youtu.be/spdVH6Lqnr0?si=AfKg1PlArArHOi00

About Sansaar: Sansaar, a brand by D'Decor, leads in home décor, offering a diverse range of soft furnishing fabrics that redefine elegance, sustainability, and conscious living. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and minimalist design, Sansaar curates products that embody the modern consumer's conscious lifestyle choices. From the dual-sided versatility of Day Dream's dim-out fabrics to Budget Blackout's complete light blockage, each range offers tailored solutions for privacy, comfort, and energy efficiency. Earthen features sustainability with 100% recycled polyester, while Earthwild blends cotton's comfort with polyester's resilience in vibrant upholstery options. Eco Dimout and Luminara introduce eco-friendly materials with a luxurious metallic sheen. Sheers provide delicate and translucent fabrics enhancing natural light diffusion, adding an airy elegance to any room. Boucle offers textured looped yarns, providing tactile richness that complements contemporary and classic interiors. These collections underscore Sansaar's commitment to elevating home interiors with sophistication and style.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468246/Ranveer_Singh_for_Sansaar_TVC.jpg