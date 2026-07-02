Saroj Super Speciality Hospital Inaugurated in Nava Raipur

NAVA RAIPUR, India, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, a unit of Ganesh Das Chawla Charitable Trust, formally inaugurated its new healthcare facility in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, marking a significant step towards strengthening access to quality healthcare in the region.

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital Nava Raipur Saroj Super Speciality Hospital Nava Raipur

With a legacy of over 27 years in healthcare, Saroj Hospital has expanded its services to Chhattisgarh through this state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital, launched in its Phase 1 as a 50-bed facility. Located in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the hospital aims to provide advanced, affordable and patient-centric healthcare closer to home for the people of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring regions.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Shri O.P. Choudhary Ji, Hon'ble Minister for Finance, Housing, Environment & Commercial Tax along with distinguished dignitaries including Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal Ji, Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare; Shri Guru Khushwant Saheb Ji, Hon'ble Minister and MLA, Arang; and Shri Brijmohan Agrawal Ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Raipur. The occasion was graced by the trustees Mr. Pavan Chawla and Mr. Pankaj Chawla of Shri Ganesh Das Chawla Charitable Trust. Senior members of the management, doctors, staff were present as guests. The dignitaries were formally welcomed by Mr. Sudhir Bahl, Senior Advisor & Board Member.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhir Bahl, Senior Advisor & Board Member, said, "The launch of Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Nava Raipur is a proud milestone in our healthcare journey. This hospital reflects our commitment to bringing advanced medical care, modern infrastructure and compassionate treatment to the people of Chhattisgarh. We are deeply grateful to our doctors, staff, project teams, and all dignitaries and well-wishers whose support and efforts have made this vision a reality."

The hospital will offer key facilities and specialties including OPD services in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, General Surgery, Nephrology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Gastroenterology, 24x7 emergency and casualty care, ICU, Operation Theatres, Cath Lab, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, and laboratory services, with plans for further expansion into an advanced healthcare centre in the future.

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital has been established with the vision of serving every section of society through accessible and comprehensive healthcare and will also pursue empanelment under major government and insurance healthcare schemes.

Address: Sector-9, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Near Post Office – Paloud, Near Thana – Mandir Hasoud, Distt. Raipur, Chhattisgarh – 492101, W: www.sarojhospital.com

About Saroj Super Speciality Hospital

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, a unit of Ganesh Das Chawla Charitable Trust, is a trusted healthcare institution with a legacy of over 27 years in delivering quality, patient-centric medical care. Known for its focus on clinical excellence, advanced technology, and compassionate treatment, the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services across multiple specialties. With the launch of its Nava Raipur facility, Saroj Hospital brings compassionate and affordable healthcare closer to the people of Chhattisgarh. Equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and specialist services, the hospital is committed to enhancing healthcare outcomes while serving communities with excellence, trust, and care.