Sasken Academy Strengthens Industry-Academia Collaboration with Global Partnerships and Skill Development Initiatives

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd., a global leader in product engineering and digital transformation services, announced the growing success of Sasken Academy, its capability development arm focused on nurturing next-generation engineering talent through industry-aligned programs with global academic collaborations.

Sasken Academy aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by partnering with universities and educational institutions to design industry-relevant curricula for engineering courses. Through close collaboration with faculty and academic leaders, Sasken Academy helps bring emerging technologies, real-world project use cases, and industry best practices into academic programs to prepare students for the industry.

In addition to its partnerships with leading Indian institutions, Sasken Academy is expanding its global footprint through strategic collaborations with international universities and global internship programs.

Recently, the Academy successfully concluded a three-week international internship program for eight students from Japan's Ritsumeikan University, hosted at Sasken's Bengaluru campus. The program provided the visiting students with hands-on experience in cutting-edge areas of product engineering and digital technologies. The initiative received enthusiastic feedback from both students and faculty members at Ritsumeikan University, who appreciated the immersive exposure to industry practices and real-world engineering problem-solving.

"At Sasken, we believe true innovation happens when academia and industry come together to co-create the future of engineering," said Dr. Selvaraj Vadivelu, Dean, Sasken Academy. "Sasken Academy exemplifies this belief by building a strong ecosystem that enables students and faculty to stay ahead of the technology curve through global learning experiences and practical engagement while grounded in sound conceptual understanding."

Through these initiatives, Sasken Academy continues to advance its mission of empowering engineers of tomorrow by fostering an ecosystem where knowledge, innovation, and collaboration converge.

