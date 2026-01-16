Satguru Travel Issues Clarification to Address Misinformation, Reaffirms Faith in Judicial Process and Corporate Integrity

NEW DELHI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Satguru Travel & Tours Services ("Satguru Travel" or "the Company") issues this press release in the interest of transparency and public clarity, in light of allegations being propagated by Mr. Dheeraj Jain, which accuse the Company of unlawful captivity. Dheeraj Jain was employed with Satguru Travel & Tours Services since 2012, and his last designation was Finance Manager.

This matter does not involve captivity, coercion, or unlawful detention of Dheeraj Jain and his family by Satguru Travel. It concerns registered criminal cases which are presently under investigation and judicial consideration by Cameroonian authorities.

The incidents in question occurred in Cameroon, and accordingly, Satguru Travel followed due process strictly under Cameroonian law. Formal complaints were lodged with the Douala Territorial Gendarmerie Group under the National Gendarmerie, Ministry of Defence, Republic of Cameroon. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and an official report was recorded by the Judicial Police Officer attached to the said authority.

The High Commission of India in Cameroon has been fully informed throughout the proceedings.

Satguru Travel reiterates that the matter remains pending before the competent courts in Cameroon and will be decided strictly in accordance with law, based on evidence and judicial scrutiny.

The Company reaffirms its unwavering faith in the rule of law and urges the public and media to distinguish between verified facts and manipulated narratives.

Satguru Travel Management has followed the Cameroon law and all relevant FIRs, court records, Embassy correspondence, financial documentation, client statements, and CCTV evidence have been duly submitted to the law authorities in the Republic of Cameroon.

Established in 1989 under the astute leadership of Mr. Anil Chandirani, Chairman, Satguru Travel Group has evolved from a modest travel management firm into a prominent global travel enterprise. Founded in Rwanda and now headquartered in Dubai, the Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of corporate and leisure travel services, including end-to-end travel management, visa assistance, flights, hotels, car rentals, and specialized logistics solutions for marine and offshore sectors. With operations spanning over 80 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, Satguru Travel combines a strong global network with deep local expertise.

