SATTE launches its virtual avatar 'SATTE GenX' with Informa Markets in India's Virtual B2B celebration

The travel and tourism industry has been one of the worst hit sectors due to the ongoing COVID-19 and is predicted to be the last one to revive. During these challenging times, SATTE with its new digital initiative, is offering an opportunity to the stakeholders of the industry to conduct business from location of their choice in order to connect with the target audience. SATTE GenX is a part of the industry's broader plan to gradually reopen the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

So far exhibitors such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Maldives, Bangladesh and Dubai have confirmed their participation as the Platinum Partners. Fiji and Utah are the Gold Partners for SATTE GenX. Moreover, Mauritius, Germany and Somatheeram amongst others are participating as Silver Partner. SATTE GenX is also in discussion with more exhibitors for the participation.

The Services Export Promotional Council (SEPC), an advisory body of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, has joined hands with SATTE GenX with an exclusive pavilion to initiate the revival of the India's inbound tourism.

Speaking on the first SATTE GenX, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "The ongoing pandemic has, to a large degree, incapacitated the Indian travel and tourism industry and the entire value chain linked to the sector. High number of cases coupled with limited international flights and border restrictions has kept inbound as well as domestic travelers at bay. While the gradual Unlock phases have eased the inter-state or inter-district movement of people, we still anticipate that the tourist volumes are likely to take a long time to bounce back even within the country. SATTE GenX, an initiative for the industry, will be a cutting-edge web-based platform that will ensure a parade of International as well as domestic destinations that have reopened, is likely to reopen in the coming weeks or showcase how they might return to the tourism map over the upcoming months. It is an effort to cater to the market changes and to offer an organised structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unmatched standard for the travel community, by giving them confidence, a variety of destinations and trusted suppliers with just a click through this expo."

"SATTE GenX is also a significant addition and a contributor to our Virtual B2B Celebration. The digital celebration is catering to key sectors such as green energy, pharma, travel and tourism, packaging, occupational health & safety and security and surveillance, among others, along with a host of conferences. This year, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital offerings will complement the physical shows," he further added.

SATTE GenX expects footfalls from a wide range of visitors that comprise tour operators, travel agents, wedding planners, corporate travel decision makers, potential Investors in the field of hospitality as well as location planners from the film industry. The virtual expo will have an exciting line-up of conferences and will host a series of sessions, discussion and presentations. The conference will see thought leaders sharing their views covering topics such as 'Outbound Travel: Reinventing Strategy' , 'Cruise Tourism: Is India ready to ride the wave?', and 'Rebranding India: The Big Picture', 'Tourism Associations: Managing a Global Crisis', 'Hospitality: The Future of Hotel Industry', 'States: Identifying and developing new destinations' to name a few.

With a strong support from the industry, SATTE GenX continues to be well received and supported by international and Indian travel trade associations such as Indian Association of Tour Operator (IATO), Skal Asia, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO), BD Inbound and Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA), to name a few.

