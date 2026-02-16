Savita Oil Technologies Expands Two-Decade Association with Mahindra Group through Strategic Multi-Year Partnership

Partnership strengthens more than 25 years association between Savita and the Mahindra Group

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savita Oil Technologies Limited (SOTL), one of India's leading lubricant manufacturers, today signed a strategic multi-year partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Farm Equipment Business (Mahindra Tractors), further strengthening a long-standing relationship between the two organisations built on shared values, technological expertise, and service reliability. This development marks a new phase in an association spanning over 25 years between SOTL and the Mahindra Group, reinforcing a shared commitment to reliable product quality, enhanced customer confidence, and long-term value creation for India's farming and rural mobility ecosystem. With this association, SOTL will be supplier to all major business divisions of Mahindra & Mahindra across product categories.

As part of this expanded collaboration, Savita Oil Technologies Limited (SOTL) will supply Mahindra Tractor Genuine Engine Oils under the MStar brand across Mahindra's franchise workshop and spare parts distributor network in assigned geographies. The partnership is designed to deliver consistent performance, dependable service, and engine protection for Mahindra tractors operating in diverse and demanding agricultural conditions.

The agreement was formally signed on February 12, 2026, by Mr. Gautam N. Mehra, Chairman & Managing Director, Savita Oil Technologies Limited, and Mr. R. Veeraraghavan, Senior Vice President – SSU, Mahindra & Mahindra – Farm Tractor Division, denoting a significant milestone amid the evolving partnership between the two organisations.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Gautam N. Mehra, Chairman & Managing Director, Savita Oil Technologies Limited, said, "Our long-standing association with Mahindra & Mahindra has been built on trust, performance, and common commitment to customer value. This key partnership marks an important step forward as we deepen our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable lubrication solutions for Mahindra tractors. We look forward to strengthening this collaboration and creating sustained value for customers across India's agricultural landscape."

Through this partnership, SOTL will leverage its cutting-edge operational expertise and robust manufacturing capabilities to support Mahindra Tractors with high-performance, genuine lubricants designed for modern tractor engines. The collaboration is intended to ensure enhanced engine protection, improved operating efficiency, and steady performance for end customers across the agricultural sector.

This partnership shows both organisations' continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and the delivery of dependable solutions that support India's evolving mobility and agriculture needs.

About Savita Oil Technologies Limited:

Savita Oil Technologies Limited is among India's leading manufacturers of petroleum specialty products and lubricants, with a strong presence across automotive, industrial, and specialty segments. With decades of expertise, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a commitment to innovation and quality, SOTL continues to deliver high-performance solutions to customers across India and global markets.

