Savour Every Moment: Black Dog Easy Evenings Delivers Unmatched Laughter and Luxury in 6th Season

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a legacy of providing a much-needed break from the mundane, Black Dog Easy Evenings returned after a hiatus for a great 6th season, with a curation of top-notch comedians. Evoking a sense of indulgence and luxury, each experience at Easy Evenings is crafted to immerse the audience in a world of laughter and delight.

In its latest season, Easy Evenings sold out more than 10+ shows, across 14 cities, and featured over 25 great comedy acts. As part of the final leg of the season, Easy Evenings travelled to Mumbai for a special show at Mumbai's Royal Opera House on March 15th. With a stellar lineup of comedians like Kenny Sebastian, Rohan Joshi, Ankush Bahuguna, Urooj Ashfaq, and Ruhee Dosani, the night delivered an unmatched comedy experience.

Black Dog Easy Evenings started as a platform to unwind and take a moment, a meaningful pause. Meant to immerse the audience in great performances, each night features great comedians known for their humour as well as their unmissable wit.

Commenting on the occasion, Ruchira Jaitly, CMO, says "At Black Dog Easy Evenings, we've curated an experience that transcends mere entertainment—a celebration of life's most precious moments. We pride ourselves on our 'Savour the Pause' narrative, which serves as the guiding principle behind every aspect of our events. In a world that often rushes past the simple joys, we offer a sanctuary—a moment to pause, unwind, and truly relish life's most delightful moments. From the carefully curated lineup of comedy performances to the thoughtfully paired culinary experiences, each element is meticulously designed to envelop the audience in an immersive journey of sensory delight. Black Dog Easy Evenings, where the pause isn't just a moment—it's an exquisite celebration of life's finest pleasures."

Aside from serving a healthy and abundant dose of laughter, Black Dog Easy Evenings has been a space for people to come together - and be part of a tribe of passionate like-minded individuals. Conversations flow as people connect over a shared love for 'seriously' good comedy, exploring the finest offerings for new and fresh experiences in the country.

"As a stand-up comedian, being part of Black Dog Easy Evenings has been a joyous journey. It's a haven where comedy goes beyond laughter, offering a moment to pause amidst life's hustle and savour the lighter moments. Through humour, we explore life's intricacies, inviting laughter and contemplation. 'Savour the Pause' reminds us to slow down, appreciate the present, and fully immerse ourselves in shared joy," says Kenny Sebastian.

Ruhee Dosani who will also be performing in Mumbai, comments "Black Dog Easy Evenings isn't just a comedy show, it's an experience worth savouring. As a content creator, I'm thrilled to be a part of this. The event epitomizes 'Savouring the Pause,' giving us the chance to unwind and immerse ourselves in joyful moments. It celebrates the art of savouring life's simple pleasures."

From Mumbai, Easy Evenings travelled to Gurugram on March 17th, where Kenny Sebastian, Mallika Dua and Anu Menon performed at The Westin, Gurugram. After a season 14+ shows, with 5000+ attendees, the luxe-comedy experience will travel to Pune for its finale, featuring Rohan Joshi, Ankush Bahuguna and Sahil Shah at the Sheraton Grand.

More About Black Dog Easy Evenings:

Black Dog Easy Evenings is one of India's premier comedy events, celebrating the simple act of pausing to relax and savour the joyful moments. Over the years, Black Dog Easy Evenings has evolved to become an experiential platform where it's not just about the performances, but an evening that encourages you to unwind and immerse yourself in the experience, as you 'Savour the Pause.'

