SBI Life Insurance partners with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as 'Principal Partner' of Indian Contingent for 2026 Para Sports Season

Partnership champions the journeys of India's para-athletes and reinforces SBI Life's commitment to enabling individuals to pursue their aspirations with confidence

MUMBAI, India, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, today announced the strengthening of its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), becoming the 'Principal Partner' of the Indian Contingent for the 2026 para sports season. The company will act as the 'Official Life Insurance Partner' for the Indian Paralympic Contingent that will be heading to the upcoming Commonwealth Para Games 2026 in Glasgow and the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance

Building on its successful association with India's para-athletes during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, SBI Life continues to champion stories of determination, preparation, and excellence that inspire individuals to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

Through this partnership, SBI Life aims to recognise and amplify the journeys of India's elite para-athletes, as high-performance competitors who continue to redefine possibilities through their dedication and commitment. Their journeys highlight a universal truth—that aspirations can be pursued when individuals have the confidence, support, and preparation to move forward.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, "At SBI Life, we believe that confidence is what empowers individuals to pursue their aspirations while staying prepared for life's uncertainties. This belief lies at the heart of our brand philosophy, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', and is what makes our association with the Paralympic Committee of India so meaningful. India's para-athletes embody what it truly means to prepare with purpose, remain focused on their goals, and perform with unwavering determination. Their journeys demonstrate that when individuals are supported with the right foundation, they can overcome barriers and achieve extraordinary milestones. As we strengthen our partnership with PCI as the Principal Partner of the Indian Contingent for the 2026 para sports season, we are proud to stand alongside these exceptional athletes as they represent India on the global stage. Beyond supporting sporting excellence, this partnership reflects our larger commitment to enabling confidence—encouraging individuals and families to prepare for the future with assurance, so they can focus on pursuing what matters most."

Mr. Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, said, "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with SBI Life as they come on board as the Principal Partner of the Indian contingent for the 2026 para sports season. We are grateful for SBI Life's continued trust in the Paralympic movement, having previously stood with us during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where India achieved a historic milestone of winning 29 medals. Corporate partnerships like these play a vital role in creating an ecosystem where our para-athletes can focus entirely on achieving sporting excellence. SBI Life's unwavering belief in our athletes reflects a shared commitment to empowering them to dream bigger, perform at the highest level, and make the nation proud. As we prepare for the Commonwealth Para Games and the Asian Para Games, we are confident this partnership will inspire our athletes to push boundaries and bring even greater glory to India."

As India's para-athletes prepare to represent the nation at the Commonwealth Para Games 2026 and Asian Para Games 2026, SBI Life stands alongside them in their pursuit of excellence. The partnership reinforces a shared belief that with confidence, preparation, and support, individuals can continue to push boundaries and create extraordinary journeys.

About SBI Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by a 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing a hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,230 offices, 29,344 employees, a large and productive network of about 2,82,001 agents, 84 corporate agents and 9 bancassurance partners with more than 40,000 partner branches, 160 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contributions in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2025-26, the Company touched over 20,500 direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ₹20.0 billion and a paid-up capital of ₹10.0 billion. The AuM is ₹4,871.6 billion.

For more information, please visit our website www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the year ended March 31, 2026)