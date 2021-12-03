Scalefusion Now Offers On-Premise Connector for Microsoft Active Directory

PUNE, India, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading mobile device management solution now offers the 'On-premise Connector' to enable access to an organization's on-premise resources such as Microsoft Active Directory.

With Scalefusion On-premise Connector (OPC), IT admins can create secure and encrypted connections between the Scalefusion dashboard and an organization's on-premise services which are not accessible over the public internet, without the threat of data leakage. With this feature, Scalefusion enables organizations to implement a hybrid-deployment model with partial cloud and on-premise environments.



"We are happy to introduce the On-Premise Connector on our dashboard. On-premise resources such as the MS Active Directory are protected resources and with Scalefusion OPC, IT admins can set up a reliable encrypted connection with the computer's on-premise Microsoft Active Directory to import users in bulk, enroll AD users and set up AD-based accounts on Scalefusion," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP Mobility, Scalefusion. "This will especially prove beneficial to organizations that have adopted a hybrid deployment of cloud and on-premise resources, as well as for organizations that favor a BYOD environment," he added.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

