Schaeffler's OPTIME Ecosystem provides a seamless, cost- and user-friendly experience that simplifies complex data analysis and machine care.

Schaeffler Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Integrated Condition Monitoring and Smart Lubrication with Its OPTIME Ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the condition monitoring equipment market and, based on its findings, recognizes Schaeffler Group with the 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The Motion Technology Company is an international leader in precision engineering and industrial component manufacturing and has significantly expanded its footprint in the condition monitoring equipment market through highly customer-centric innovation and engineering excellence. Schaeffler provides cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of industrial maintenance and predictive analytics. The company enhances its existing products, such as OPTIME Ecosystem, with unique designs, the latest technology, and unparalleled capabilities to fill gaps and push the limits in the market.

Schaeffler's OPTIME Ecosystem, a condition monitoring and smart lubrication solution, provides a seamless, user-friendly experience that simplifies complex data analysis and machine care. As an advanced smart lubrication solution, OPTIME Ecosystem exemplifies the seamless integration of sensor technology, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, as well as easy digital-embedded access to service experts. Schaeffler's ability to offer a combination of predictive maintenance and a smart lubrication solution in one IoT ecosystem is a unique selling point (USP) that offers significant customer value. The solution suite incorporates multiple monitoring tools to anticipate and address the nuanced demands of predictive maintenance.

Krishnan Ramanathan, Research Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "The distinct advantage for Schaeffler that guarantees a positive purchase experience and customers' absolute satisfaction is that the company offers user-friendly condition monitoring solutions that customers can easily deploy on their own within the shortest possible timeframe and immediately start monitoring their machine operations within their budgets."

Schaeffler's OPTIME Ecosystem revolutionizes maintenance practices by combining its condition monitoring system with an automated lubrication unit, all engineered for effortless implementation on the shop floor. The solution's user-centric design viewpoint incorporates state-of-the-art sensors, seamless connectivity, and advanced analytics to ensure ease of use and integration while enhancing capabilities. The synergy between aesthetic simplicity and functional richness positions OPTIME Ecosystem as a market differentiator that redefines industry standards and puts Schaeffler ahead, allowing it to launch new market trends and change how industries look after their machinery. Schaeffler's one-stop solution facilitates accessible and effective digital transformation in manufacturing, with no expert condition monitoring knowledge required at the customer's end.

"Schaeffler's renowned brand name in the condition monitoring and predictive maintenance markets is due to its comprehensive portfolio of lifetime solutions, reliable predictive maintenance solutions, expertise in industrial automation, cost-effective solutions, and customer focus. Its proficiency in navigating the complexities of automation has been instrumental in the success of its condition monitoring solutions," added Ramanathan. For its constant innovation, commitment to excellence, and strong overall performance across multiple smart manufacturing domains, Schaeffler earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the condition monitoring equipment market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO₂-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The Motion Technology Company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 16.3 billion in 2023. With around 83,400 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family-owned companies. With more than 1,250 patent applications in 2022, Schaeffler is Germany's fourth most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office). Contact us: www.schaeffler.com

