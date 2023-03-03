School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology starts admissions for its B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program at NMIMS, Shirpur Campus

The undergraduate degree program in agriculture offers balanced theoretical and practical sessions related to all basic and applied aspects.

During the entire final year, students do practical work by staying with farmers in the villages, spend time in the industry as interns and undertake skill enhancement activities.

The B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program prepares the students for various responsible jobs, entrepreneurship and higher education.

DHULE, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST), Shirpur, the first school of Agriculture under SVKM's NMIMS, has started admissions for a four-year professional undergraduate degree B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program to provide holistic education in agriculture and allied sectors.

Agriculture contributes 17% of GDP and employs about 54% of the population in rural areas. Providing specialized training and skill sets will benefit the students to serve this sector. Through a focused approach, the School aims to prepare agricultural graduates to undertake responsible jobs, entrepreneurship, and agricultural scientists and thereby promote sustainable farm profitability and livelihood security to the rural population depending directly or indirectly on agriculture. In the Rural Agriculture Work Experience program, the students gain first-hand insight into the issues impacting farm sustainability and provide viable solutions.

The program is designed as per ICAR recommended syllabus so that the student's learning is in line with the national curriculum. The School will be going for ICAR accreditation shortly and hence provide equal opportunity to the students on par with other colleges. The syllabus balances theory and practical and all practical sessions are held in fully equipped laboratories or on the farm. The students will also be exposed to various research institutes and are oriented toward agri-business perspective. The students will understand the rural setting of agriculture and allied sectors; the socio-economic conditions of the farmers and issues, especially with regard to various pests, diseases, and physiological problems faced by the crops and animals. By organizing interactive outreach activities under the guidance of the faculty, the students are endowed with enhanced communication skills and make use of various knowledge management tools. The 2-month long industry internship provides an opportunity to closely observe the day-to-day functioning of an industry and acquire entrepreneurial skills.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students seeking admission for the B.Sc. (Hons.) program must have:

Passed Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) or 10+2 from either state boards, ICSE or CBSE.

Minimum 50% aggregate with physics, chemistry and biology or equivalent program

Dr. Akshay Malhotra, the Director of the Shirpur Campus, said, "Our endeavour at SAST is to be a globally recognized agricultural institution of repute that produces socially responsible self-motivated graduates. The integrated NMIMS Shirpur campus provides an ideal environment to provide holistic education to our students that motivate them to become lifelong learners. At NMIMS Shirpur, we are very conscious of our larger responsibility to serve the farming community and we ensure that the same value system is also imbibed in all our students. This is in line with the vision of our Hon'ble Chancellor, Shri Amrish Bhai Patel. We ensure our students are given sufficient on-hand field as well as laboratory experience so that they have a chance to excel in the career path of their choice, whether it is service in the industry, higher education, or even, entrepreneurship."

Dr. Suseelendra Desai, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, said, "The School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, located in the prime agricultural belt of North Maharashtra, is a wonderful place to learn. With 117 acres of farm land and well-equipped laboratories, we aim to be a global institution for agricultural education, research, and outreach activities. The nation needs a well-trained agricultural graduate empowered with right skill sets to contribute to the sustainable farm livelihoods, rural economy and fabric. Under the visionary leadership of Shri Amrish Bhai Patel, a passionate agriculture enthusiast, a full-fledged School complex will be ready by the next academic year to provide state-of-the-art amenities for the promotion of agricultural education. In future, Dairy technology and Veterinary schools envisaged will give a holistic learning about integrated farming systems. We have partnered with many industries for a minimum 2-month long internship and in discussion with the reputed international universities to provide value-added education to the students."

About SAST

SAST was established during 2019-20 at MPTP, Shirpur campus to meet the demands of the predominantly agriculture-driven economy of this region. With its faculty representing length-and-breadth of the country, the School intends to provide exposure to the national agricultural scenario which is unique to this school. The SAST syllabus is in line with the ICAR recommended syllabus and thus provides equal opportunity to the students in line with other agricultural colleges in the country. It aims to be an internationally recognized institution that excels in Agricultural Education, Research, and Extension, producing self-motivated socially responsible graduates. The aim of the school is to make a difference through an integrated and multi-disciplinary pedagogy to teach agriculture and allied sciences for creating Leaders and Agripreneurship.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognised as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS