School of Business Management NMIMS Bengaluru Hosted Its 15th Convocation Ceremony: Celebrated Faculty, Student & Campus Achievements

BENGALURU, India, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) Bengaluru hosted its 15th convocation ceremony. A total of 204 MBA students and 38 Executive MBA students were conferred their degrees at the ceremony. The MBA graduating class reflected a balanced gender ratio, with 52% male and 48% female students, highlighting NMIMS Bengaluru's emphasis on gender diversity.

Mr. Richard Lobo, Chief People Officer at Tech Mahindra graced the event as the Chief Guest. Accompanying him, Mr. Ramesh Nagesh, Head of Operations Excellence, Risk & Governance – Group Operations at Mashreq, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour were joined on the dais by Shri. Shailesh Patel, Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, Mr. Ashish Apte, Hon'ble Controller of Examination and Nominee of the Registrar, SVKM's NMIMS and Dr. Narayani Ramachandran, Director, SVKM's NMIMS Bengaluru Campus.

The convocation also featured inspiring addresses by Mr. Richard Lobo and Mr. Ramesh Nagesh. Their insightful speeches, which imparted wisdom and guidance, resonated with the graduating cohort.

Congratulating the graduating students, Mr. Richard Lobo said, "This is a great time to start your career in the corporate world. This year and the next few years are crucial inflection points in industries. Technology has become ubiquitous in our lives, and you are in the best position to take advantage of this transformation. The second inflection point you will face will be how you integrate sustainability into your actions. The third point is working in a place where you are happy and content with what you do, aligning with the larger goal of sustainability. In the end how you ride this curve will be most important. I hope you take advantage of it."

Mr. Ramesh Nagesh, praising the students for reaching this milestone moment, said, "Today, the world provides equal opportunities for all and it's crucial to make good use of these opportunities. Remember, agility and adaptability, continuous learning, seeking opportunities, resilience, emotional intelligence, building strong relationships, passion, ethical leadership, networking skills, making meaningful connections, embracing innovation and creativity; having a global perspective, maintaining a work-life balance and working with a strong purpose are some of the key factors to succeed."

Dr. Ramesh Bhat delivered a motivating address to the graduating class which filled the students with optimism about their future journey. He said, "Today, we celebrate years of your hard work, dedication and perseverance but the very end is but a new beginning. In this VUCA world, we all face an inner VUCA challenge. To deal with it, harnessing positive attitude practice is important which includes responding and not reacting, not allowing your fears to avoid risks, learning, unlearning and relearning, clarity of thought, and contemplation and meditation. These mantras will be the guiding principles that will take you forward. We hope you feel a sense of contentment and pride in everything you do."

Dr. Narayani Ramachandran presented the annual report of the School of Business Management. The academic year 2023-2024 was marked by notable achievements and milestones for SBM, NMIMS Bengaluru. NMIMS Bengaluru received many rankings over the year both state and nation wide such as the India Today, IIRF Rankings, Business Today, and others.

The school also recorded a successful placement year with companies like Dell, Crisil, Accenture, Infosys, HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential, to name a few, recruiting the students, with the highest package offered being Rs. 43.25 Lakhs per annum.

Expanding its global reach, the school successfully partnered with prestigious international institutions such as the University of Bristol, Imperial College Business School and NYU - School of Professional Studies, among others. The students also got the opportunity to pursue a trimester abroad program at EDHEC Business School, Excelia Business School, and NEOMA Business School in France.

Research has been at the forefront of SBM, NMIMS Bengaluru and the last year saw several faculty members publishing their research papers in renowned national and international journals.

In a matter of great pride, several faculty members and students won accolades on the global stage. While one esteemed faculty member received the Society of Ethnobiology Majority World Conference Travel Award, another faculty secured the prestigious Kyobo Life Travel Scholarship from the 27th Asia Pacific Risk and Insurance Association, 2023. One of the students participated in the Asian Youth Leaders Travel and Learning Camp 2024 in Singapore, bringing laurels to the campus. The students also received 15th rank in the Business Simulation Global Ranking.

Shri. Shailesh Patel, along with Dr. Ramesh Bhat and Dr. Narayani Ramachandran conferred the degrees on the graduating students. The event also witnessed the presentation of awards to faculty and staff for their achievements and invaluable contributions. A special mention goes to the gold medalists, Adyant Dalmia of MBA, and Kamakshi Kapur, Arnab Chaudhuri and Deepshikha Lal from Executive MBA programme.

Dr. Narayani Ramachandran expressed her pride in the graduating class and said, "I want to congratulate all our graduates today. I am sure your training at NMIMS Bengaluru has prepared you well for the future. Remember to face challenges bravely, be creative and lead with honesty. Your alma mater is proud of you and wishes you success in all your future endeavours."

The Convocation ceremony concluded on a high note, filled with cheer and anticipation as students looked forward to a thriving professional career.

About NMIMS Bengaluru

NMIMS Bengaluru, a part of the NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, is dedicated to nurturing future-ready business leaders through its innovative and comprehensive MBA programs. Started in 2008, NMIMS Bengaluru was ranked second in the city-wise category by Fortune India Magazine and was awarded a rating of A+++ by Business India Magazine. Business Today Magazine ranked NMIMS Bengaluru third in the city-wise category, seventh in the south-zone category and 15th among private B-schools. India Today Magazine ranked SBM, NMIMS Bengaluru as the 2nd in the 'City-wise' category and 5th in the 'South-zone' category awarding it an overall rank of 15. Fortune India and Open Magazine placed it as 2nd in the 'City-wise' category, and 11th in the 'South-zone' category. The Institute of Institutional Rankings (IIRF) positioned NMIMS as the 7th in the 'South-Zone' category and 5th spot in the 'State-wise' ranking. The campus has 4 schools, School of Business Management, School of Commerce, School of Economics and School of Law. The School of Business Management believes in nurturing a scientific spirit of inquiry among students, and by providing value-based education, mould them into leaders and responsible citizens, who will go on to play the role of change makers in society.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nmimsbengaluru.org/