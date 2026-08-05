Schreiber Foods and Ascendion Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Global Operations and Software Development Using Agentic AI

Multi-year strategic partnership will advance global operations for one of the world's largest food and beverage companies to accelerate growth and enhance customer service.

GREEN BAY, WI, and BASKING RIDGE, NJ, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schreiber Foods and Ascendion today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to transform Schreiber's global operations and software development using agentic AI, advancing the company's vision to do good through food. Through this partnership, Ascendion will equip Schreiber's capability centers with AI-native technology to fuel sustainable growth and accelerate innovation across more than 40 locations on five continents.

As a trusted food and beverage supplier to the world's leading retailers, restaurants, distributors, and food manufacturers, Schreiber's products feed families in more than 95 countries and its global IT capability centers serve more than 10,000 employee-partners worldwide.

"To fuel Schreiber's next era of rapid growth, we are taking a bold, transformational leap forward in how we operate and serve our customers," said Trevor Farrell, President of Schreiber Foods. "By leaning into next-generation, agentic AI with Ascendion, we are reinforcing the very foundation of what our customers rely on us for: world-class quality, safety, and service. This technology will empower our employee-partners, accelerate our innovation, and allow us to deliver even greater impact at scale."

Through the partnership, AI agents will help Schreiber and Ascendion teams get quality and food safety signals to decision-makers faster, modernize the ERP environment, and give regional teams a more unified way to collaborate. Over time, repetitive, high-volume technology work will increasingly be performed by AI agents, freeing Schreiber's engineers and analysts to focus on work that requires human judgment and creativity. Ascendion's proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI method and tools will balance work across people and AI to ensure security, privacy, compliance, and ethical alignment.

For Ascendion, the engagement reflects what Chief Executive Officer Karthik Krishnamurthy described as a special kind of responsibility. "Schreiber Foods' mission is one of the most consequential out there. We are honored to deploy technology that helps Schreiber bring food to people all over the world," Krishnamurthy said. "Schreiber leaders recognize the impact that can be unlocked by AI-native operations across their global network. It's a bold vision built on a powerful foundation of success, and we're thrilled to bring the full power of AI to this partnership."

Technology is at the core of the partnership. Schreiber has deployed multiple AI tools, and the Ascendion partnership builds on that foundation. Ascendion will leverage AAVA, its proprietary agentic AI platform, to accelerate AI across capability center workflows, drive accelerated decisions on the plant floor, provide stronger traceability across geographies, and lower the technology cost base while increasing operational resilience for the next phase of growth.

"AI is a significant driver of transformation, but its real strength lies in how it empowers our people," said Sri Kantamneni, Executive Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Schreiber Foods. "Through this strategic collaboration with Ascendion, we're equipping our capability centers with AI-native tools that elevate our internal service and operational standards. By giving our employee-partners better, smarter tools to work with, we enable them to focus less on manual processes and more on driving customer success and accelerating our growth."

"We're accountable for outcomes, not effort," added Dharam Gurbani, Chief Growth Officer at Ascendion. "What changes for Schreiber Foods' plants, customers, and consumers is the only scorecard that matters. Our partnership will re-set expectations for velocity, efficiency, and operational excellence across capability centers in the United States, Mexico, India, Spain, and Poland. We are grateful for the trust Schreiber is putting in Ascendion, and we're excited to accelerate toward the future."

To know more about the Schreiber collaboration, click here.

About Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods strives to do good through food every day. Based in North America, Schreiber is an employee-owned, customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Its more than 10,000 employees and presence on five continents enable Schreiber to be an essential ingredient in its customers' success. With annual sales of more than $7 billion, Schreiber partners with the best retailers, restaurants, distributors and food manufacturers around the globe. Schreiber also recognizes its responsibility to do good in the world and is driven to make a difference in everything it does.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is an AI-native software engineering company that partners with global enterprises to drive agentic transformation across how they build, modernize, and operate software. AAVA™, Ascendion's proprietary agentic AI platform, brings expert engineers and AI agents together as one operating model, closing the last mile between ambition and outcome and turning velocity into measurable business results. The result: faster time-to-market and value that compounds over time. Find out more at www.ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI and AAVA are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion®. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.