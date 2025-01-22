Science Meets Fun! Engaging Exhibits for All Ages at Science Centre Singapore! India - English APAC - English APAC - English Science Centre Singapore 22 Jan, 2025, 06:30 IST Share this article Share this article SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wondered about the science behind our everyday lives, or dreamt of exploring outer space? Science is all around us, and a trip to Science Centre Singapore offers the perfect mix of fun and learning. Renowned as one of the best science-themed attractions globally, Science Centre Singapore promises engaging experiences and fascinating discoveries that cater not just to kids but to guests of all ages! There are so many photo-opportunities for youths too! Here are some exciting experiences you should not miss out on. Continue Reading

1. Professor Crackitt's Light Fantastic Mirror Maze

Professor Crackitt's Light Fantastic Mirror Maze is a captivating maze of mirrors and infinite reflections. Guests can navigate through the life-sized labyrinth to help Professor Crackitt find his lost pet parrot, Wattnot.

The maze's identical corridors create an endless loop of disorienting hallways, challenging your sense of direction. Along the way, you get to marvel at the Professor's quirky inventions, like the Dynamic Chromatology Shadow Splitter, where you can create colourful shadows by blocking different lights. And don't forget to capture your memories with stunning photos!

2. Phobia²: The Science of Fear

From public speaking to scary clowns or even being buried alive, fears come in all shapes and sizes. If you're ready to square up to your fears, then Phobia²: The Science of Fear is the place to be! This award-winning exhibition delves into the cultural, psychological, and physiological aspects of fear, revealing its impact on daily life.

Here, you can take on daring challenges like sleeping in a coffin or building confidence by speaking to a virtual audience and embark on a journey to understand fear and yourself better.

3. Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Attention, space enthusiasts! Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, a world-renowned exhibition, is currently running at Science Centre Singapore — its first stop in Southeast Asia. As the largest immersive space exploration experience inspired by NASA missions, this extraordinary exhibit uses VR technology to transport you into the wonders of space.

Find yourself 400 kilometres above Earth, sharing exclusive moments with astronauts aboard the International Space Station in VR. From breathtaking views of our planet to never-before-seen footage of Earth captured from space, this VR adventure promises a truly out-of-this-world experience! How cool does that sound?

Note: Exhibit only available until 23 March 2025.

4. The Mind's Eye

Think out of the box. The mind is tricky — sometimes, what we see is not what appears! At The Mind's Eye, you'll discover the magic of illusion and the power of perception through a series of mind-bending exhibits. More than that, you can also take goofy pictures for the 'gram!

At The Unexpected Dinner exhibit, you can poke your head through a hole to experience an incredible illusion created by cleverly placed mirrors, making your body seemingly disappear. Meanwhile, the Giant Chair invites you to peek through a special peephole, aligning its seemingly disjointed parts into a complete chair. With photo subjects, this visual trick becomes even more fascinating, offering a playful insight into how our brain tends to simplify what we see.

5. Know Your Poo

Know Your Poo is one of the quirkiest exhibitions at the Science Centre Singapore. Step into the Cheeky Fart Chamber to uncover the science behind why we fart and what causes the smell; or test your knowledge in How Well Do You Poo?, where you'll explore what influences bowel movements and compare yours to the Bristol Stool Chart — a tool doctors use to describe digestion health.

For guests interested in the cultural evolution of everyday life, get a glimpse of what toilets in Singapore looked like 60 years ago, and learn the importance of good habits, such as knowing what and what not to flush down the toilet, to contribute to a better society.

6. Savage Garden

Enter the Savage Garden to uncover fun facts about carnivorous plants, from their fascinating abilities to their unique eating habits.

Check out our Plant Theatre, where our friendly carnivorous plant characters come to life with singing, dancing, and raving about their favourite food! Explore the stunning Paludarium Tank, home to a vibrant collection of live carnivorous plants. Don't forget to capture unforgettable moments in this interactive and photo-worthy exhibition—perfect for curious minds and nature enthusiasts alike!

7. Laser Maze

Ever imagined yourself as a ninja, overcoming all obstacles? The Laser Maze Experience at the Science Centre Singapore offers three thrilling exhibits that put your agility, strategy, and reflexes to the test!

In Entrapment, you'll have to strategise and navigate through an ever-changing laser maze. Beam Buster on the other hand tests your energy, where you dive and dash to break as many laser beams as possible before time runs out. Finally, unleash your inner ninja as you manoeuvre through a dense maze of over 50 lasers in the Laser Maze Challenge, avoiding every beam with skill and agility. It's an adrenaline-filled adventure for all ages!

8. E.S.C. - ESCAPE @ SCIENCE CENTRE

Searching for more thrilling, fun-filled activities to do with friends? Put your skills to the test uncovering unique storylines and STEM-themed puzzles with Escape @ Science Centre, offering immersive experiences from ball-filled enclosures to quaking floors.

Choose among three adrenaline-pumping concepts: survive a climate apocalypse as the last humans alive in Museum of Humankind , find your way out of the glitchy Shangri-La metaverse, or venture into the facility of Dr.X to rescue your missing friend. No matter which room you pick, you are always bound for an unforgettable challenge and photo-worthy ops! The real question is, are you up to the task?

9. Energy Titans Show

In addition to the interactive exhibitions, Science Centre Singapore also hosts captivating live shows. The Energy Titans Show is an electrifying live demonstration that showcases humanity's discovery and use of electrical energy through the magnificent Tesla Coils.

From witnessing spectacular lightning arcs that create music to participating in a Faraday cage challenge, this 15-minute show is filled with high-energy demonstrations. But note that this show is not for the faint of heart! Caution is advised for those with pacemakers, and who are sensitive to flashing lights, or loud noises.

10. Fire Tornado Show

Another engaging performance that appeals to everyone is the Fire Tornado Show. As cool as its name, it offers an exciting spectacle where a fire tornado is recreated in a specially designed chamber. Watch as towering flames spin in a powerful vortex, reaching temperatures over 600°C.

This mesmerising demonstration lasts around 15 minutes and brings the intense force of nature right before your eyes. For kids and adults seeking excitement and awe, this show is not to be missed!

There you have it — some of the exhibits and shows at Science Centre Singapore catered to guests of all ages! Which of these exhibits sparks your interest the most? Start planning your visit to Science Centre Singapore and be prepared for an exciting and thought-provoking journey.

For more information and photos please visit here.

About Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore, a non-formal educational institution and leading regional Science Centre, along with its group of attractions, brings out the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its unique blend of exhibitions, educational programmes and events. A custodian of creativity and innovation, Science Centre Singapore has captured the evolution of scientific developments for nearly four decades.

The Centre and its partners have played a pivotal role in transforming the way students and the public interact with and learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since 1977, the Centre has welcomed over 30 million visitors and inspired them with more than 1,000 exhibits spread across 14 exhibition galleries and outdoor exhibition spaces.

The Centre's group of attractions include Omni-Theatre, Snow City and KidsSTOP™. The Omni-Theatre is an immersive dual-technology edutainment destination fitted with Southeast Asia's largest seamless dome screen and featuring the latest and brightest 8k digital fulldome system in the world. Snow City is Singapore's only permanent indoor snow centre offering an Arctic inspired experience at Singapore's first ice gallery and snow chamber. KidsSTOP™ - Where every child gets to Imagine, Experience, Discover and Dream - is Singapore's first children's science centre offering an enriching experience through purposeful play for children aged 18 months to 8 years old. For more information, please visit www.science.edu.sg .

